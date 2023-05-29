Potential trap games for Penn State football in 2023

After posting an 11-2 record in 2022, which only included losses to a pair of College Football Playoff teams in Michigan and Ohio State, Penn State is expected to find similar results in 2023.

The Nittany Lions will likely be favored against all but those two teams this season, with a projected record of 10-2 if everything goes chalk.

However, there’s a reason why the games are played on the field and not on paper — upsets happen, and there are a few teams that could catch Penn State slipping come fall.

West Virginia

Penn State will open its 2023 campaign by renewing an old rivalry when it hosts West Virginia in Beaver Stadium.

At the time of writing, the Nittany Lions sit as 18.5-point favorites over the Mountaineers, so an upset here would be extremely unexpected. However, there are a few reasons why it could happen.

First, West Virginia’s Neal Brown enters this contest on the hot seat after failing to reach a bowl game through the first four years of his tenure. A cornered animal is a dangerous animal, and Brown’s back is up against the wall.

If he wants to quiet the noise, a big upset over a marquee program to open the season would go a long way. With very little to lose and desperation starting to set in, he’ll be hungry for a big win.

There’s a good amount of returning talent on the West Virginia offense, as all five starting offensive linemen are back, including Zach Frazier, who could be the best center in the country this season.

Additionally, Penn State will be breaking in new starters at quarterback and two of its wide receiver positions, as well as some potential shuffling along the offensive line. If the offense doesn’t gel quickly, the adjustment period may cause a sluggish start to the season, giving West Virginia a window of opportunity.

Illinois

Penn State will travel to Champagne looking to avenge its NCAA-record nine-overtime loss against Illinois in 2021.

However, this could prove to be a difficult task, as the Illini boast a stout defensive unit that ranked among the nation’s best in 2022, allowing just 12.3 points per game which ranked first in the country.

Illinois’ secondary was particularly strong last season, finishing the year as the nation’s only team to hold opponents below 50% completion, and it accumulated 22 interceptions which was tops nationally.

This year, the defensive line looks to be the strongest unit. Tackles Jer’Zhan Newton — who was named a second-team All-American last season — and Keith Randolph Jr. both had strong draft potential but opted to return for another season.

Bret Bielema’s teams typically play a very disciplined brand of football, minimizing mistakes and avoiding penalties, which allows them to compete against teams with superior talent.

This allowed Illinois to take down the Nittany Lions in their most recent matchup, and allowed the Fighting Illini to come within two points of defeating Michigan last year.

Bielema led his squad to its first winning season in 11 years in 2022 and shouldn’t be overlooked on the schedule this season.

Memorial Stadium isn’t exactly known for being an intimidating environment, but having to go on the road always adds an extra challenge.

Maryland

Despite holding a 42-3-1 all-time record against the Terrapins, Penn State should still be cautious about this matchup.

The last time the Nittany Lions took a trip to College Park, their win was a lot closer than the 31-14 final score would indicate.

Penn State barely edged out Maryland statistically, with a 456-419 yards advantage and fewer first downs. If it weren’t for Jahan Dotson’s historic 242-yard three-touchdown performance, Mike Locksley might’ve picked up his second win over James Franklin.

The Terrapins are bringing back quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa for a fifth season, so he has plenty of experience facing off against Penn State.

The Maryland offense also has playmakers at the skill positions, such as running back Roman Hemby and wide receiver Jeshaun Jones, allowing the team to strike quickly so it’s never out of a game.

Penn State will also be taking on Michigan the following week, so it will need to be careful not to get caught looking ahead if it wants to take down the Terrapins.

