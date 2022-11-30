For much of the offseason, it was expected that Christian Veilleux would return as Penn State’s backup quarterback, a role he earned the previous season.

To much surprise, James Franklin named freshman Drew Allar the backup prior to Week 1 of this season before appearing in nine games, while Veilleux saw the field in just three.

Having entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, Veilleux should see a ton of interest from Power Five programs.

Here’s a list of potential transfer destinations for the former Penn State backup.

Kentucky

Will Levis has turned out to be a success story at Kentucky and is expected to hear his name called within the first two rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft.

It’s possible the Wildcats look to target another former Penn State quarterback, Veilleux, to be Levis’ successor.

Veilleux was offered by Kentucky in May 2019 and attended one of its camps months later.

Virginia Tech

With a 3-8 record, former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s first season as head coach of Virginia Tech didn’t necessarily go as planned.

The Hokies struggled offensively under quarterback Grant Wells and very well could hit the transfer portal for his replacement.

Veilleux may not have played under Pry directly with the Nittany Lions, but the two know each other enough to make a connection to bring in Veilleux.

Virginia Tech is another school that had offered a scholarship to Veilleux in the initial recruiting process, and he also toured the campus.

UCLA

It was looking like last season would be Dorian Thompson-Robinson's final with UCLA before he announced his return for a fourth season as a starter.

Now after another successful campaign, it’s likely that Thompson-Robinson will finally put his name in the NFL Draft despite a coronavirus-granted extra year of eligibility, thus leaving a spot open at quarterback.

Veilleux was offered by the Bruins just months before committing to Penn State and could be targeted by them once again if Thompson-Robinson moves on and they don’t feel confident in backup Ethan Garbers.

Iowa

There’s a major quarterback problem in Iowa.

Spencer Petras has another year of eligibility remaining, but it’s unlikely the Hawkeyes would even want him back after his dreadful 2022 campaign.

On top of Petras’ struggles, backup quarterback Alex Padilla, who started Iowa’s last game against Nebraska, entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Veilleux has Big Ten experience and could be the missing piece at quarterback that Iowa has been searching for.

Boston College

With a banged up Phil Jurkovec likely on the way out, Boston College has two options at quarterback: Stick it out with soon-to-be redshirt sophomore Emmett Morehead — who played relatively well in four games as a starter this past season — or hit the transfer portal.

Veilleux was recruited heavily by Boston College while he was in high school, primarily by associate head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim.

Morehead made a great impression when given the opportunity to start, but if the Eagles want to move on, Veilleux very well could be their guy.

