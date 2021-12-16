Potential landing spots for Penn State football transfer quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson

Ta’Quan Roberson got a tryout — kind of — with Penn State in 2021, and it didn’t go as planned to say the least.

After appearing briefly in blowouts against Ball State and Villanova and throwing one touchdown pass, he came in for a much more significant role against Iowa when Sean Clifford left with an injury.

Roberson led an abysmal offense that scored just three points after Clifford’s exit and lost control of an early lead against the Hawkeyes. He threw two interceptions, and the offense committed an absurd number of false starts as soon as he went under center.

Following the Iowa game, Penn State had a bye week before playing Illinois. Clifford’s status was unclear for most of the time leading up to the Homecoming matchup, so some expected Roberson to start, but that didn’t happen.

Clifford started the game, playing at a point where he was clearly below 100% health. Nine overtimes later, Penn State lost in a brutal upset and questions flew surrounding Roberson’s role on the team.

Then, true freshman Christian Veilleux took over the No. 2 quarterback spot near the end of the season and played very well against Rutgers in relief of a sick Clifford — seemingly sealing Roberson’s fate.

Without ever really getting a true opportunity to prove himself with the Nittany Lions, Roberson is now likely on his way out of town after entering the transfer portal.

Where could the former 4-star recruit end up?

Rutgers

It almost makes too much sense for Roberson to land with the Scarlet Knights.

As a Wayne, New Jersey, native, heading to Piscataway would be more or less a homecoming for the gunslinger. Not to mention Rutgers’ quarterback play was anything but stellar in 2021.

2021 starter Noah Vedral, a senior, threw for just 1,736 yards on the year with a 7:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Rutgers has a plethora of young quarterbacks on its roster, including freshman Gavin Wimsatt, who was a highly touted 4-star out of high school.

Even so, with three years of experience on a Power Five roster as a redshirt sophomore, Roberson should be able to compete for immediate playing time at Rutgers, and the move would make a lot of sense for both sides.

Old Dominion

While Rutgers could be a homecoming, Old Dominion could present a reunion of a different kind.

Roberson could reunite with former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, who was his primary recruiter back in 2018. Rahne took over the head-coaching gig with the Monarchs prior to the 2020 season.

Some former Penn Staters like Zack Kuntz have already followed Rahne to Old Dominion and found success, so seeing Roberson follow suit wouldn’t be surprising.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

In-state recruiting, strong relationships helped build historic 2022 Penn State football signing class Penn State kept a strong handle on the recruiting path for the class of 2022 for months.

Hayden Wolff and D.J. Mack Jr., a redshirt freshman and junior, respectively, split quarterback reps in 2021. Wolff got more time than Mack Jr., meaning Rahne is currently committed to a young gunslinger with plenty of eligibility left.

Roberson’s pedigree as a formerly well-regarded prospect may make it easy for him to compete at Old Dominion right away, but there isn’t a glaring opening for the job.

UConn

UConn easily has one of the most unsteady programs in college football right now.

The Huskies went 1-11 this year and didn’t play in 2020. They haven’t won more than three games in a season since 2015.

But they’ve got a new head coach in town, hiring Jim Mora In early November.

Almost simultaneously with his entrance into the transfer portal, Roberson announced he received an offer from UConn.

Steven Krajewski has had the hold on the starting quarterback job for the Huskies this past season, playing in 11 games, but his performance left plenty to be desired. He amassed just 1,217 passing yards on the year to go with seven touchdowns behind an ugly 10 interceptions.

Change is seemingly on the horizon for UConn, and Roberson could be an instant-impact kind of player to help change the culture for the Huskies.

Tennessee State

The only other offer Roberson has publicly announced thus far has been from Tennessee State.

Similarly to UConn and Old Dominion, Tennessee State would represent a pretty major step down for Roberson in terms of program size and competition.

It could be the fresh start he needs, though.

The Tigers rolled with a two-man group at quarterback this season between senior Geremy Hickbottom and redshirt sophomore Deveon Bryant.

Hickbottom showed flashes with 1,847 yards and 12 touchdowns to just four interceptions, but Bryant was utilized more as a rusher with some not-great passing numbers.

Behind those two, Tennessee State doesn’t have a single quarterback with more than redshirt-freshman experience.

Roberson’s veteran presence — albeit without much in-game action — can be a huge boost to a Tigers roster that finished 5-6 this past season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE