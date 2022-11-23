Penn State has just one more game this season to advance to its fourth 10-win season under James Franklin.

The Nittany Lions go up against Michigan State, who has spiraled out of control this season after a successful 2021.

The Spartans boast a sub-.500 5-6 record and are coming off of an overtime loss to Indiana in Week 12.

Michigan State knocked off the Nittany Lions a season ago to take the Land-Grant Trophy, but it has a tough task ahead in trying to retain the prize.

Here are some players Penn State needs to look out for to bring the Land-Grant Trophy back to Happy Valley.

Jalen Berger, running back

Last year, Michigan State dominated on the ground with running back Kenneth Walker III, who’s now a Seattle Seahawk, and has a similar playbook with redshirt-sophomore running back Jalen Berger.

Berger leads the Spartans with 669 yards rushing and has found the end zone six times rushing, too.

The Newark, New Jersey, native is also a stout pass catcher out of the backfield and averages 7.5 yards per catch.

Berger was heavily recruited by James Franklin but chose Wisconsin over the Nittany Lions. He then transferred to Michigan State in the offseason.

He only appeared in seven games in two seasons with the Badgers.

“We’re impressed with Jalen Berger, the running back out of New Jersey,” Franklin said Tuesday. “We recruited him out of New Jersey.”

Payton Thorne, quarterback

Redshirt-junior quarterback Payton Thorne is back for another season as Michigan State’s man behind center.

Thorne is in his third season in the role and airs the ball out a lot compared to the rest of the Big Ten.

He has passed for 2,450 yards, which is the third most in the Big Ten. He’s also tied with Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford for the fourth-most touchdowns in the conference.

Even with the high passing stats, this has been one of Thorne’s worst seasons in East Lansing, Michigan, because he has a tendency to turn the ball over.

Thorne has thrown 10 interceptions in 11 games, which is tied for the second most in the Big Ten behind Purdue’s Aidan O'Connell.

His 10 interceptions tie his most in a single season, and that was last year with 10, but that was through 13 games.

Thorne will have a tough time against a strong Penn State secondary.

Keon Coleman, wide receiver

Michigan State has a little bit of a wide receiver duo with sophomore Keon Coleman and redshirt senior Jayden Reed.

Coleman has the beefier stats and leads the Spartans through the air with 707 yards, over 100 yards more than Reed.

The youngster is the big-play guy for Michigan State and is second with 14.1 yards per catch and first with seven receiving touchdowns.

He has a large frame at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds and is a nightmare in the red zone, so the smaller Penn State corners are going to have a tough task ahead.

Cal Haladay, linebacker

Redshirt sophomore Cal Haladay is Michigan State’s leader on the defense and is a Pennsylvania native.

Haladay is in his second season seeing some significant action for the Spartans and is all over the field making tackles.

He leads the Spartans with 109 total stops and is tied for the most in the Big Ten alongside Iowa’s Jack Campbell.

Haladay isn’t usually the guy who starts the contact, but he’s always the one you see flying to the ball to join the rest of his teammates to bring down the ball carrier.

He’s also forced a fumble for the Spartans and has 1.5 sacks on the season.

Jacoby Windmon, defensive end/linebacker

Michigan State senior pass rusher Jacoby Windmon is one of the Spartans' most explosive players on defense. This is Windmon’s first season in East Lansing after he transferred from UNLV in the offseason.

He can play both linebacker and defensive end and is dominant at both of them. Windmon was suspended indefinitely following Michigan State’s game against Michigan, so it’s unclear if he’ll be available this weekend. If he is, though, Penn State needs to keep an eye out.

Windmon leads the Spartans with 5.5 sacks for a loss of 31 yards. He hits like a truck, and that’s resulted in an FBS-high six forced fumbles on the season.

He’s not just good at wrapping up; he can also be a threat in pass coverage. Windmon has one pass defended and an interception against Wisconsin.

The New Orleans native has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week three times this season.

