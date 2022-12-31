Penn State’s Rose Bowl opponent, Utah, is coming off of a fruitful 2022 season that saw a Pac-12 Championship win and a No. 8 ranking to end the campaign.

As such, the Utes have plenty of star power on their roster for the Nittany Lions to keep track of during the Granddaddy of Them All. There is some relief for Penn State, though, as a number of Utah’s difference makers have opted out of the Rose Bowl in favor of preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Running back Tavion Thomas, who led the Utes with 687 rushing yards, left the team after suffering an injury late in the regular season. Cornerback Clark Phillips III was a consensus All-American in 2022 and hauled in six interceptions with six pass breakups, but he declared for the draft shortly after the Pac-12 Championship. Finally, Dalton Kincaid, widely regarded as one of the top tight ends in the nation, is off to the NFL after pacing the Utes with 70 receptions for 890 yards.

With that said, there’s still a game to be played, and Penn State’s players and coaches have spent the week praising Utah’s team, highlighting its similarities to the toughness and schemes of the Big Ten.

Here’s a look at the top Utah players to watch come Monday.

Cameron Rising, quarterback

Utah’s success all starts with Cameron Rising under center, who’s become a household name these days because of his talent, toughness and mustache.

Rising helped his Utes go blow-for-blow with Ohio State last year in a thrilling Rose Bowl, and he has them dancing in the New Year’s Six bowl once again. He’s drawn praise for taking big hits and popping right back up, like this one here:

MY GOD WHAT A HIT ON CAM RISING 😱pic.twitter.com/DmHeqdQcAr — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 3, 2022

“When your quarterback is tough, your entire offense is tough because just by the nature of the game, the guy touches the ball on every play, and everybody on the sideline is watching your quarterback,” Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said Friday.

Rising, a junior, has thrown for 2,939 yards this season to go with 25 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He’s also added 409 yards on the ground, proving he has dual-threat ability.

Devaughn Vele, wide receiver

Kincaid served as Utah’s best pass catcher all year long, but Devaughn Vele is a big-bodied wide receiver who could cause problems considering Penn State doesn’t have its best corner available.

At 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, Vele caught five touchdowns in 2022 to go along with 595 total receiving yards.

Vele averaged 11.9 yards per catch on the year, and while he hasn’t gone over 100 yards in a game yet this season, he’s got plenty of big-play potential with Rising throwing him the ball.

Cole Bishop, safety

Utah’s defense is easily one of, if not the, strongest in the Pac-12. Its tandem of safeties plays a major role in that.

Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley likes to load the box and play man coverage with his corners, allowing safeties like Cole Bishop to play close to the football at all times. Bishop wound up leading the Utes with 77 tackles.

Bishop boasts an interception, three pass breakups and a sack as well. He’s stepped up when it matters most, too, tying a season-high nine tackles against USC in the Pac-12 Championship.

R.J. Hubert, safety

R.J. Hubert makes up the second half of Utah’s dynamic safety duo.

Hubert sits second on the team with 75 total tackles, and he’s been a ball hawk this year with three interceptions to his name.

One of Hubert’s interceptions went all the way back for a touchdown. He’s added two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 2022.

Karene Reid, linebacker

With 68 total tackles, Karene Reid slots in just behind Bishop and Hubert for the third-most tackles on Utah’s roster out of his linebacker spot.

He’s proven to be effective in Scalley’s blitz-happy defense, adding four sacks to Utah’s 38 sacks, tied for the 16th most in the FBS.

Reid owns a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception in just his second college football season.

