Just days remain before Penn State heads to Auburn for the second leg of a home-and-home series between the two programs.

While both teams will enter Saturday at 2-0, many have given the Nittany Lions the edge despite the historically tough road environment that is Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Despite nearly falling to San Jose State last weekend, the Tigers still possess a physical offensive attack and a loaded linebackers room.

Here are three players to watch ahead of the contest.

Tank Bigsby, running back

It feels like Tank Bigsby’s been playing forever, but that’s only because he’s been one of the most dominant offensive weapons in college football since his true-freshman season in 2020.

Now a junior, Bigsby’s as polished and matured as he’s ever been, coming off of a 1,099-rushing-yard, 10-touchdown season last fall.

At 6-foot and 213 pounds, Bigsby is a hard-nosed, physical back who can break tackles and then beat the rest of a defense with his speed.

Penn State has yet to face as gifted a rushing attack as Auburn this season, with its first two opponents — Purdue and Ohio — heavily pass-game oriented.

With that being said, the Nittany Lions’ linebackers will be heavily tested on Saturday.

Bigsby’s the main name to watch for the Tigers offensively, but their two other running backs, Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston, shouldn’t be forgotten either.

Following a standout freshman season last fall in which he rushed for 593 yards, Hunter has already found the end zone four times through two games to open up the 2022 campaign.

T.J. Finley/Robby Ashford, quarterbacks

So you thought Penn State had a predicament at quarterback?

Contrary to the Nittany Lions’ “problem” at quarterback, being that its first- and second-stringers are likely both deserving to start, Auburn has two relatively mediocre options at the position and hasn’t decided who will take the bulk of the snaps moving forward.

On one hand, there’s T.J. Finley, who was named the Week 1 starting quarterback after backing up Bo Nix last season.

However, in Auburn’s season opener against Mercer, Finley struggled — completing nine of 14 pass attempts for just 112 yards and two interceptions.

Robby Ashford, who transferred from Oregon this past offseason, came on in relief of Finley and outperformed him, completing four of seven pass attempts for 100 yards, also rushing for 68 yards on six attempts.

Despite his performance in Week 1, Ashford attempted just three passes last Saturday compared to Finley’s 20, but he still ran the ball at the same rate and with the same success as he did a week prior.

Going into this weekend, it’s unclear who Auburn will start at quarterback, with its updated depth chart listing Finley or Ashford as the starter.

For speculation’s sake, it should be noted that James Franklin failed to name Finley as a player to watch for the game but did mention Ashford.

Derick Hall, edge rusher

Similar to how Penn State’s linebacking corps will be tested by Auburn’s run game, its offensive line will need to bring its A-game against the Tigers’ pass rush.

Following a 12.5-tackle for loss, nine-sack season last fall, there’s no denying that Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall is one of the premier pass rushers in the country this year.

Likely to hear his name called within the first three rounds of next spring’s NFL Draft, Hall can line up on the defensive line or at outside linebacker and make a similar impact with his versatility.

Penn State’s offensive line has been far from its strongest unit through two games, specifically on the right side of it.

Nittany Lion right guard Sal Wormley and right tackle Caedan Wallace could be matched up with one of the nation’s best for a majority of Saturday’s action.

With their struggles in mind, Hall could be in store for a ton of action in Penn State’s backfield.

