Riding a two-game win streak, Penn State will look to close out its road schedule on a high note against Rutgers this Saturday.

The Scarlet Knights have come a long way since compiling a combined 3-21 record over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, appearing in their first bowl game since 2014 last season.

As Rutgers attempts to reach bowl eligibility for a second-straight year, here are its players to watch against the Nittany Lions.

Aaron Lewis, defensive end, sophomore

Rutgers hasn’t scored over 24 points in a game since Week 2. If it's going to beat Penn State, it’ll be by shutting down the Nittany Lion offense.

With a makeshift offensive line, the Nittany Lions could see a heavy attack from the Scarlet Knights’ defensive line, led by sophomore Michigan transfer Aaron Lewis.

Lewis has tallied 6.5 tackles for loss and a sack in his first year as a full-time starter and is quickly becoming one of the top budding edge rushers in the Big Ten.

Adam Korsak, punter, senior

Rarely does a punter make it on a weekly players to watch list, but Rutgers punter Adam Korsak happens to be arguably the best at his position in the country.

A second-team All-American last season, Korsak was named a finalist for the Ray Guy Award alongside former Penn State special teams maestro Jordan Stout.

Korsak has continued to dominate in 2022 and has been named the Ray Guy Award’s Punter of the Week twice thus far, averaging 44.13 yards per punt.

Aron Cruickshank, wide receiver, senior

When it comes to Rutgers’ offense, there’s a lot of running the football and not a ton of anything else.

But that hasn’t stopped wide receiver Aron Cruickshank from having a career year — his third season with the Scarlet Knights since transferring from Wisconsin in 2020.

Cruikshank leads the team with 362 receiving yards, adding 118 yards on the ground and scoring three total touchdowns while also serving as the lead punt and kick returner.

Johnny Langan, tight end, senior

You might remember him as Rutgers’ starting quarterback just a few years ago, but Johnny Langan serves as the team’s starting tight end today — and a good one at that.

It’s not just what Langan does in the pass game, hauling in 26 receptions for 251 yards and a touchdown this season, but also what he’s capable of on the ground to keep teams on their toes.

Langan has taken 30 carries for 139 yards and a rushing touchdown this year and has even thrown one in.

Avery Young, defensive back, senior

A fifth-year senior, defensive back Avery Young has been about as consistent a contributor as can be since joining Rutgers’ program in 2018.

With 61 tackles thus far — second among Scarlet Knight defensive backs — Young is on pace to break his season high of 65 and very well could do so on Saturday.

Despite often playing in the box, Young has still tallied four pass defenses and an interception this season.

