Penn State is back in Happy Valley after downing Indiana on the road, and like the last time the Nittany Lions were in Beaver Stadium, they play another team with a winning record.

Maryland sits at 6-3 on the season and is coming off of an upset loss to Wisconsin, but the Terrapins have been banged up all season, especially at quarterback.

Coach Mike Locksley’s squad is one of the more pass-heavy teams in the Big Ten with the fourth-most yards in the air, due to the weapons it has catching the ball and its quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa.

Here are the players who make Maryland’s offense successful and the players on the defensive end who’ve helped keep the Terrapins at three losses.

Taulia Tagovailoa, quarterback

The younger brother of the current NFL passing leader Tua Tagovailoa, Taulia is in his third season as Maryland’s quarterback.

Taulia, a former Alabama backup quarterback, has been banged up this season with injuries, but he made his return in the Terrapins' last game against Wisconsin.

The junior didn’t have the best performance in his return to the field, with only 77 yards in the air, one touchdown and an interception.

However, Taulia has been the reason for Maryland’s success and leads the team with 2,078 yards in the air, the fourth most in the Big Ten, and 14 touchdowns.

His offensive line hasn’t been too kind to him, as he’s been sacked 14 times this season, while the Terrapins are the fourth-most-sacked team in the conference.

Taulia leads a pass-heavy offense with numerous weapons from its tight ends to its wide receivers.

Corey Dyches, tight end

One of Taulia’s weapons is his tight end Corey Dyches, who’s tied with receiver Rakim Jarrett with 376 yards for the most on the team.

Dyches is one of Maryland’s big-play guys and averages 13.9 yards per catch, which plays right into how the Terrapins conduct their offense.

The sophomore tight end also has a great connection with Taulia in finding the end zone. Dyches has three receiving touchdowns, tied with Jarrett for the most on the team.

Dyches doesn’t have too much size at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, but that smaller stature helps his athletic ability. He’s a speedy guy who acts more as a larger type of wide receiver than a normal tight end.

Penn State’s linebackers are going to have a challenge trying to guard Dyches, especially in the middle of the field when Dyches can use his speed.

Roman Hemby and Antwain Littleton II, running back

Maryland is a pretty pass-heavy team, mostly toward the middle of the field. However, the Terrapins do run the ball a lot near the goal line,

The main back for Maryland is Roman Hemby, who’s in his second year with the Terrapins after redshirting his true-freshman season.

Hemby leads the team with 747 yards on the ground, averaging 6.2 yards per carry, and leads the squad with seven touchdowns.

It's more of a two-back system down by the goal line, and Hemby splits snaps with Antwain Littleton II in the red zone.

Littleton II is Maryland’s big back at 285 pounds, so he’s used a battering ram to pick up the one or two yards.

The two of them have eclipsed a total of 1,000 combined yards on the ground.

Jakorian Bennett, cornerback

Like Penn State, Maryland has a lockdown cornerback: Jakorian Bennett.

Bennett is tied for the second-most pass breakups in the conference with nine, which is two behind joint-leading Nittany Lions Joey Porter Jr. and Kalen King.

In 2021, Bennett was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention after having three interceptions and 16 pass breakups.

Bennett is a very hands-on corner, is solid in man coverage and has an eye for the ball, leaving his coverage often to make plays on the ball.

He uses his speed to close quickly and can make tackles in the open field even with his smaller size of 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has to be wary when throwing in Bennett’s direction.

Beau Brade, safety

To aid Bennett, the Terrapins have a physical safety, Beau Brade, to break up passes and make tackles.

Brade leads Maryland with 60 tackles. His 37 solo ones are the eighth-most in the conference.

Other than being a stout tackler, Brade finds the ball often and has two interceptions so far, tied for the most on the team. He has also forced two fumbles on the season.

Brade is on the bigger side for a defensive back at 6-foot-1, and he uses his 200 pounds to lay down the hammer on receivers and running backs.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE