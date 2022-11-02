Penn State is in need of a bounceback performance after its second loss in three games, and a road game against Indiana presents an opportunity for that.

The Nittany Lions have four more games left in their 2022 campaign, and they’ll need to win all of them to reach the 10-win mark for the first time since the 2019 season.

Penn State will have to stop Indiana’s best players to start off the potential end-of-season win streak, so here are some players whom the Nittany Lions will have to look out for on Saturday.

Shaun Shivers, running back

Shaun Shivers transferred from Auburn to lead the Hoosiers in rushing through 2022 so far.

Shivers has run for 405 yards and four touchdowns in eight games for Indiana. The all-purpose back has also caught 20 passes for the Hoosiers this season for 121 yards and another score.

Shivers is a weapon for Indiana in both facets of its offensive scheme, which Penn State’s defense will need to stop to pull off the win.

Connor Bazelak, quarterback

Quarterback Connor Bazelak is another transfer who’s made an immediate impact for the Hoosiers’ offense.

Bazelak, a Missouri transfer, has thrown for 2,099 yards in eight games this season, which ranks No. 3 in the Big Ten behind Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell. Bazelak has thrown 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions as well.

Bazelak has attempted the most passes in the Big Ten, tallying 379 pass attempts, but he only completes 54.88% of his passes. Although his completion percentage is subpar, Indiana will pass often, and the Nittany Lions’ secondary will have to halt the Hoosiers’ passing attack.

Aaron Casey, linebacker

Aaron Casey has lived in the offensive backfield this season.

The redshirt-senior linebacker has 66 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss, leading the Hoosiers’ second-place player by 3.5 tackles for loss. Casey also has 1.5 sacks.

Casey has also forced opposing fumbles on a couple of occasions, as he’s also tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles.

Penn State’s blocking schemes will have to target Casey in the run and pass to execute its offensive game plan effectively.

Tiawan Mullen, defensive back

Five different Indiana players have an interception, and Tiawan Mullen is one of them.

The senior defensive back has also recorded 34 total tackles, broken up three passes and forced a fumble this season. Mullen will be a crucial part in stopping the Nittany Lions’ passing attack, especially after Parker Washington broke loose for 179 yards and a touchdown against Ohio State last week.

Mullen’s presence in breaking up the pass game is something that the Penn State faithful will have to look out for this week.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT