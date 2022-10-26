Penn State has its second ranked matchup in the span of three weeks, and this time, it's No. 2 Ohio State — its toughest opponent of the season.

The Buckeyes are undefeated on the season, and their offense is strong again, scoring the second-most points per game in the FBS and the most in the Big Ten with 49.6 points per game.

Coach Ryan Day’s squad is on pace for another Big Ten title and has a real shot at winning the National Championship.

Here are Ohio State’s players who make up the championship-caliber team that will come to Penn State on Saturday.

C.J. Stroud, quarterback

Ohio State’s high-powered offense is led by junior quarterback C.J. Stroud, who’s in his second year starting for the Buckeyes.

Stroud’s strength is his ability to get the ball into his playmakers' hands, and he’s extremely productive in the red zone.

The Inland Empire, California, native leads the FBS with 28 passing touchdowns, which is four ahead of second place. He also leads the FBS in passing efficiency with 203.86 rating.

Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season and is the current favorite seven weeks into the season.

Penn State’s secondary is one of the best in the nation and will go against the best quarterback in the Big Ten and one of the best in the nation, so the “No Fly Zone” celebration will have to come out a lot for the Nittany Lions to slow down the Buckeyes under Stroud.

The last time Stroud played Penn State, he threw for 305 yards and a touchdown in the ‘Shoe.

Emeka Egbuka, wide receiver

Last year, Ohio State had a duo of wide receivers, Chris Olave and Garret Wilson, who are both now in the NFL. But like every year, the Buckeyes reloaded at receiver.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba emerged as Stroud’s favorite target in the Rose Bowl without Wilson and Olave.

However, he’s been dealing with injuries all season, so sophomore Emeka Egbuka has stepped up into the lead role.

He shares a lot of targets with the son of NFL Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, Marvin Harrison Jr., but Egbuka leads the team with 41 receptions and 735 receiving yards.

Egbuka has had four games with over 100 yards receiving and was close to five in the seven games the Buckeyes have played.

The second-year receiver, paired with Harrison Jr. and the slow return on Smith-Njigba, is going to give Penn State’s secondary a handful.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT

Michael Hall Jr., defensive tackle

Last season, there were no question marks surrounding the offense, but there were some surrounding the defense for Ohio State.

This year, Ohio State has buffed up the defense, and it starts with redshirt-freshman defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. on the inside.

Hall Jr. leads the team with 4.5 sacks, which ties him for fourth in the Big Ten.

The second-year player didn’t play much in 2021 and didn’t play against Penn State last season, so it's a new face for the Penn State offensive line to worry about.

At 6-foot-2, 290 pounds, Hall Jr. is a big body in the middle of the line and has been disruptive in both the pass and run games.

Denzel Burke, cornerback

Ohio State has had a couple of lockdown cornerbacks in the past couple of years in Denzel Ward and Jeff Okudah, and it looks like sophomore Denzel Burke might be next.

Burke battled an injury at the start of the season but is now back and looking like his freshman All-American self once again.

Burke has four pass breakups on the season, which is the most on the team. Last year, he led the team with 13 pass breakups.

His first collegiate interception was returned for a touchdown in 2021, using his speed and athleticism to take it to the house.

Burke is very good in press coverage and looks like a veteran on most pass plays with textbook breakups.

Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is going to have to get creative to try and pass the ball away from Burke.

Zach Harrison, defensive end

Ohio State might have another first-round edge rusher this year in senior defensive end Zach Harrison.

Harrison had a slow start to the season but is emerging as one of the best pass rushers in the conference and the nation.

The 6-foot-6, 272-pound pass rusher had one of his best games of the season a week ago against Iowa. He had two tackles for loss, a sack, a pass deflection, and he forced a fumble against the Hawkeyes.

It’ll be a test for Penn State’s sophomore left tackle Olu Fashanu, who looked solid at the position so far, but Harrison will be an even bigger test for the right side of the line, which has struggled all season long.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE