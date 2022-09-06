After a back-and-forth, 35-31 win over Purdue in Week 1, Penn State heads into its home-opening clash against Ohio with an elevated level of confidence.

Although Ohio finished 3-9 last season, the Bobcats kicked off their season with a close game of their own, defeating Florida Atlantic 41-38 to start the season with a victory. Ohio’s 41 points is already a sign of improvement, as its season high was 35 points a year ago.

Heading into the Nittany Lions’ first game in Beaver Stadium for the 2022 campaign, here are some Ohio players to watch.

Kurtis Rourke, QB

Kurtis Rourke’s career hasn’t been eye opening over his first two years. COVID-19 cut his 2020 season to just three games, and 2021 wasn’t successful in coach Tim Albin’s first year with the program, throwing for 1,817 yards.

However, Rourke’s Week 1 performance could signify better things are coming his way this year.

The Oakville, Ontario, native completed 27 of his 34 pass attempts for 345 yards and four touchdowns against Florida Atlantic. His 345 yards is roughly one-fifth of his 2021 production in just one game.

Rourke, one of the team’s captains, is also a threat in the run game as well. The Bobcat signal caller ran for 327 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Yes, the Bobcats’ opponent probably wasn’t the most defensively gifted team in the country, and Penn State’s defense is a whole different animal, but Rourke already beat 2021’s season high in pass yards in one game. He’ll be a key player for Ohio and is somebody that the Nittany Lion faithful should keep and eye on.

Sieh Bangura, RB

With last week being an exception to Ohio’s play style under Albin, the Bobcats’ priority lies with the run game, as they totaled 434 rush attempts compared to 313 pass attempts last season. The bulk of the carries now lie on the shoulders of running back Sieh Bangura.

The redshirt freshman had a good game of his own in Week 1 to go along with Rourke’s prowess through the air. Bangura notched 114 yards on 23 carries, but was unable to find paydirt through the first week of the season.

In general, underdog programs tend to start out conservative and implement the run game. Right now, Ohio sits as considerable underdogs, and considering Albin’s team has already shown that it wants to run the ball, the Bobcats could start with a ground-and-pound approach as they ease into a Power 5 matchup.

After a good first game, look for Bangura to be a legitimate offensive threat against Penn State.

Bryce Houston, LB

Returning a team’s leading tackler does wonders for a defense, and Ohio has that in linebacker and two-time team captain Bryce Houston.

The redshirt senior led the Bobcats with 104 tackles last season and also finished second with eight tackles for loss and two sacks. In his season debut against Florida Atlantic, Houston tallied four tackles, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

Penn State ran the ball 32 times in its season opener. If Ohio wants to suppress the Nittany Lions on the ground, the veteran linebacker’s presence and leadership will be crucial.

