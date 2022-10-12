Penn State heads into its toughest matchup of the season out of its bye week with No. 5 Michigan on deck.

The Wolverines, like the Nittany Lions, are one of the only remaining undefeated teams in the Big Ten and in the FBS as a whole.

Michigan exits a 31-10 win over Indiana after being tied with the Hoosiers during halftime.

The Wolverines blew the doors off in the second half, scoring 21 unanswered points out of the locker room.

Coach Jim Harbaugh has some playmakers on both sides of the ball who have made the defending Big Ten Champions another team to be reckoned with in the conference.

Here are some players to watch for Penn State’s road test in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Blake Corum, running back

Michigan’s focal point on offense this season has been running the ball with junior back Blake Corum.

“We know all about Blake Corum,” James Franklin said. “He played down the street right here in Baltimore, Maryland.”

The Marshall, Virginia, native split time with now-Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins in 2021, who led the team in rushing. Now, it’s the Corum show, and he’s been putting up numbers.

Corum has rushed for 735 yards for an average of 6.2 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns. He’s second in the Big Ten in rushing behind Illinois running back Chase Brown and is third in the FBS.

Corum is also second in the FBS in rushing touchdowns behind only Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda, who had six touchdowns in his last game against Virginia Tech.

Corum is going to be the toughest running back Penn State has seen yet, so defensive coordinator Manny Diaz’s squad is going to have to be on its toes.

J.J. McCarthy, quarterback

Prior to the 2022 season, Harbaugh had to make a decision on whether he was going to go with graduate quarterback Cade McNamara or sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

In the first game, Harbaugh went with McNamara in Michigan’s season opener and went with McCarthy in Game 2.

He decided to go with McCarthy over McNamara after seeing both of them play, and now, the Wolverines are a perfect 6-0.

McCarthy is the more mobile option of the two and has displayed it in his time as the starter. He’s fourth on the team with 90 yards rushing.

“J.J. McCarthy’s obviously the new face but extremely talented,” Franklin said.

The La Grange Park, Illinois, native fits right into Michigan’s offensive scheme, which is short passes to move the chains.

The short passes have made him the most accurate passer in the FBS, completing 78.3% of his passes.

The Nittany Lions have to be careful in man coverage because if McCarthy doesn’t see anything downfield, he can take off running.

Mazi Smith, defensive tackle

Michigan's defense the past two years has benefited greatly from the power of its defensive line, and this year is no different.

The line is led by senior defensive lineman Mazi Smith, who has a big stature at 6-foot-3 and 337 pounds.

Smith spearheads Michigan’s ability to stop the run, and the Wolverines come in at No. 4 in the Big Ten with 81.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

“It starts up front with Mazi Smith, who's a guy that we recruited extremely hard,” Franklin said. “To me, he kind of anchors their defense.”

The No. 12 defensive tackle out of high school has 23 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, half a sack and a quarterback hurry to his name in 2022.

Junior Colson, linebacker

Michigan’s defense lost a lot of firepower from the 2021 Big Ten Championship game and is in its rebuilding stage.

However, the Wolverines do still have some weapons on the defense that Penn State has to look out for like sophomore linebacker Junior Colson.

Colson is Michigan’s do-it-all guy in the linebacking corps and leads the team with 44 total tackles and has added two tackles for loss and a sack.

The sophomore linebacker has some of his best games when playing the Nittany Lions, with his career-high 12 tackles in 2021 and a career-high seven assisted tackles in 2020.

Mike Morris, edge rusher

Michigan lost its defensive star, Aidan Hutchinson, to the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft, but senior defensive end Mike Morris has helped fill his place.

Morris leads the squad with five sacks for a loss of 35 yards and leads the team with seven tackles for loss for 37 yards.

His presence in the backfield has made teams cough up the football, including a forced fumble against Colorado State in the season opener.

“Mike Morris at defensive end is playing at a high level,” Franklin said.

