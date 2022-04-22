Penn State’s Blue-White game is approaching fast, and there’s plenty to look for on Saturday.

The blue and white has some new transfers coming in, along with some old faces returning from injury.

In addition, the Nittany Lions have a handful of early enrollees from one of Penn State’s best recruiting classes in a while.

Here are the players to keep an eye on for Saturday’s Blue-White game.

Adisa Isaac, defensive end

Redshirt-junior defensive end ​​Adisa Isaac didn’t play last season due to a season-ending injury, but now he’s back on the field.

In Isaac’s last season of action, he appeared in nine games to the tune of 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries.

Isaac was an important piece of Penn State’s pass rush, and for Blue-White, his rushing abilities will be on display even without being able to hit the quarterback.

His health will be something to watch for during Blue-White to see if he is at full strength or still ramping up as he recovers from the injury.

Mitchell Tinsley, receiver

Wide receiver Parker Washington will likely take over as the No. 1 threat now that Jahan Dotson has departed, but the No. 2 spot is up for grabs.

To fill that role, James Franklin brought in Western Kentucky transfer Mitchell Tinsley to provide a veteran presence in the receiver room.

Tinsley put up 1,402 yards with 14 touchdowns in his third season with the Hilltoppers, which was more than any Penn State receiver in 2021.

On Saturday, Tinsley’s receiving ability will be shown, but more importantly, it will be interesting to watch how he does compared to receivers KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Malick Meiga for the No. 2 spot.

Drew Allar, quarterback

Sixth-year senior Sean Clifford’s days are winding down at Penn State, so there will be a new face in the pocket in Happy Valley next season.

There are a couple of options to replace Clifford, but the fan-favorite is 5-star recruit Drew Allar.

Allar is Penn State’s highest-rated quarterback since Christian Hackenberg and his performance during Blue-White will show his future at the quarterback position at Penn State.

All eyes will be on Allar, and if he does well, he may show signs of being ready to start sooner than later.

If he does poorly, it’s not the end of the world. He’s still just a true freshman — and an early enrollee at that.

Nick Singleton, running back

Penn State had a span of successful running backs in Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders and Journey Brown, but there has been no clear-cut back in the past couple of years.

Freshman running back Nick Singleton may be next in line to be the workhorse back the Nittany Lions have been looking for, though he starts his career likely in line behind Keyvone Lee.

Singleton was the No. 1 running back recruit for the class of 2022 and was named Gatorade National Player of the Year for high school football.

There’s not too much pressure on Singleton’s performance on Saturday, as he’s been on campus for less than a semester, but it will be a glimpse into Penn State’s future at the running back position.

Zakee Wheatley, safety

There has been no player hyped up by the Penn State program this spring more than freshman safety Zakee Wheatley.

According to assistant coach Terry Smith, Wheatley leads the team in interceptions this spring — over safety Ji'Ayir Brown, who tied for the NCAA lead in interceptions in 2021.

Wheatley may not get the starting gig on Saturday, but he will see some time on the field and more in the future, as Brown and junior safety Keaton Ellis will leave Happy Valley soon.

During his time on the field, Wheatley can show what the players and coaches have been talking about and if he can keep turning the ball over at the pace he does in practice.

Kaden Saunders, receiver

In the 2022 recruiting class, Franklin brought in a couple of new offensive weapons, and Kaden Saunders is just another one of them.

Saunders was a 4-star out of high school and the 7th-ranked receiver in the class, making him the Nittany Lions’ highest-ranked receiver in the new wave of freshman.

The receiver room is flooded with talent, and the Blue-White game will show which pass catchers Penn State is thinking of rolling with.

Saunders may not come out in the starting lineup, but he’ll see the field either with the second-team or on special teams (he’s taken some snaps returning punts this spring).

It’ll be interesting to see how Saunders is used in the offense with so many receivers ahead of him.