Players shouldn’t be blamed for opting out of bowl games | Opinion

If you’ve read any Penn State Facebook group or Twitter thread over the past few weeks, there have been no shortage of opinions and criticisms of bowl opt outs in 2021.

While some have been more extreme than others, fans and supporters of college football have expressed their desire to see players participate in the final game of the year, even with no conference or College Football Playoff implications on the line.

That wish for a competitive bowl game is understandable, given the history of the sport and the fact that teams are losing the players that fans pay to come see or turn the TV on for.

In 2021 for Nittany Lion fans, those guys were the likes of Jahan Dotson, Jaquan Brisker and even first-year pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie.

But all three of those players have made their decisions to move on from college football and now, the simple reality is this isn’t 1995 or even 2005 anymore.

In the current state of college football and its continuing talks for playoff expansion, opt outs are going to continue to become more common. And if you take a step back and see what the decisions are being based off of, it is really tough to blame them.

The best argument one could have for opting out would be citing Jaylon Smith’s devastating knee injury with Notre Dame in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State.

Smith was projected to be a top-five selection in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft.

He would have likely had a total contract value of around $23 million ($5.8 million AAV, $22.9 million guaranteed) in his rookie deal had he been selected at No. 5 where Jalen Ramsey wound up being taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But after playing in the bowl game and tearing his ACL, MCL and suffering nerve damage, Smith fell all the way to the second round, where he made a total of about $6 million ($1.6 million AAV, $4.4 million guaranteed) through his first four years before receiving an extension.

That means that he left nearly $17 million in total money on the table following that injury and while he did eventually receive that lucrative second contract, long-term health is not guaranteed for players who suffer those injuries — as we’ve now seen with Smith, who has become a bit of a journeyman in the NFL these days.

It’s a shame that both Penn State and Arkansas aren’t playing at full strength, as there’s no doubt that it would have been a really intriguing matchup that featured two first-round wide receiver talents.

But is ensuring those players’ health and allowing some of the younger pieces to gain big-game experience in the process a bad thing? Absolutely not.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Outback Bowl notebook | James Franklin talks week of preparation for Penn State football It’s been over a month since Penn State last played a football game — and even longer since …