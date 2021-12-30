Players in line to fill opt-out holes for Penn State football against Arkansas in Outback Bowl

A total of six Penn State starters opted out of the Outback Bowl to focus on training for the 2022 NFL Draft.

As a result, James Franklin and his staff must replace five defensive players and one offensive player when they take on Arkansas on New Year’s Day.

Here are some of the Nittany Lions who will see increasingly important time against the Razorbacks this weekend.

Jaylen Reed, safety

Losing an All-American safety in Jaquan Brisker leaves a glaring hole in the secondary next to Ji’Ayir Brown.

While Keaton Ellis is a veteran who will certainly slot in for some more playing time, Jaylen Reed is a name to keep an eye on.

As the regular season wore on, Reed saw more critical game time — likely in preparation to take Brisker’s spot in the bowl game.

The true freshman totaled four tackles and one quarterback hurry through seven games in 2021, but he played in each of the last five games after only seeing the field against Ball State and Villanova at the beginning.

Brisker departing to prepare for the NFL draft leaves a starting spot open and a tremendous opportunity for Reed to compete in a high-stakes environment while showing his development and making a case for a starting spot next season.

Jonathan Sutherland, linebacker

James Franklin said Wednesday he believes Jonathan Sutherland’s future will be at the Sam linebacker position and confirmed the redshirt senior will play there against Arkansas.

Sutherland started training with the front seven throughout the offseason and saw time here and there throughout 2021, but now with two starters in Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith forgoing the bowl game, the linebacker room is depleted of experienced players.

The Outback Bowl provides the perfect opportunity for the special teams captain Sutherland to prove he’s a talented linebacker, but the team now needs him to take up a larger role than he may have expected.

Without Brooks and Smith, Sutherland must step into the linebacker spot from both leadership and high-production perspectives.

Malick Meiga, wide receiver

Another player who saw an increase in playing time toward the end of the season, Malick Meiga will most likely find himself in the third wide receiver position on Saturday.

Without Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith will elevate to the Nos. 1 and 2 spots on the depth chart — subsequently putting Meiga in position to haul in more targets.

The redshirt freshman played in six games with three catches for 78 yards, including his 67-yard touchdown against Rutgers that helped him break onto the scene in Happy Valley.

The Saint Jerome, Quebec, native’s performance in the Outback Bowl won’t only be important to the team’s success against Arkansas — it’ll determine how Meiga performs against a talented team heading into the offseason.

More linebackers

Brooks and Smith ranked first and second on the team, respectively, in total tackles through the regular season.

Since they won’t play in the Outback Bowl, the Nittany Lions’ defense needs other linebackers to step into productive roles.

While Sutherland will also join the linebacker group, it’ll need reserves such as redshirt junior Charlie Katshir and redshirt freshman Tyler Elsdon to make major contributions to the defensive attack.

Playing in 10 and 11 games, respectively, Katshir and Elsdon fall behind the typical starters at linebacker on the stat sheet, making a combined 16 tackles throughout 2021.

Katshir found himself in a rotational role regularly in former defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s unit during the regular season, while Pry named Elsdon as a player whose offseason development stood out.

Without Brooks and Smith, Katshir and Elsdon, along with a plethora of young players, must be ready to contribute to a Penn State defense that’ll play without a host of its top performers.

While addressing the media on Wednesday, Franklin confirmed some players will burn their redshirts in the Outback Bowl due to the number of opt outs, especially at the linebacker position.

Jamari Buddin and Kobe King will likely be among those in line to take on rotational roles without Brooks or Smith available for Penn State.

The freshmen each appeared in four games, combining for seven tackles, while King added a quarterback hurry.

Rated the No. 11 prospect out of Michigan by 247Sports, Buddin received first team all-conference nods in 2019 and 2020 when he played at Belleville High School — he made 43 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks.

King, a Detroit native, was rated the No. 12 prospect in the state by 247Sports while attending Cass Technical High School and earned 2020 Division I All-Region honors from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.

