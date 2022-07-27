INDIANAPOLIS — As No. 3 Iowa ran a first-quarter stretch play against No. 4 Penn State last fall, PJ Mustipher fell to the ground after feeling a pop in his knee. He knew right away that something was wrong, but still he tried to convince himself he was OK and could stand up.

That didn’t work. Trainers and James Franklin huddled around him, and by halftime, adrenaline had worn off, and he couldn’t even walk. Mustipher missed the rest of the season with a serious injury to his left knee, and Penn State lost not only one of its most talented players but also an undoubted emotional leader. He spent the rest of the season on crutches or rolling around on a scooter.

“Just laying on the field, I wasn't even thinking like, 'Dang, this really happened,'” Mustipher said at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday. “I was just like, 'Why now?' We're 5-0, one of the best teams in the country. And then you get hurt. But that's a whole part of life.”

Mustipher’s injury was as representative of Penn State’s 2021 season as anything — both in timing and the derailing of something that showed serious promise in the early goings.

After the brutal loss to Iowa, the Nittany Lions fell far from their perch at No. 4 in the nation, quickly erasing their 5-0 start. Mustipher, a team captain, was well on his way to setting career highs in almost every way before losing his senior season to injury.

Thanks to the NCAA-granted extra year of eligibility, though, Mustipher has new life in his fifth season in Happy Valley, getting a rare second chance to make good on the mission he started last year.

Mustipher said he was cleared by doctors at the end of April and has been “checking off boxes” in his rehab process since then. Him passing the yearly conditioning test — 12 80-yard sprints with changes of direction — was a running joke at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday. But in all seriousness, it really is an important step for someone less than a year removed from a major knee injury.

Franklin and Mustipher both confirmed that the defensive tackle will be “full go” when training camp kicks off on Sunday, simply needing to knock off some rust when he puts the pads on for the first time. And in case anyone was worried, Mustipher said he’ll be “130%” when the season opener rolls around on Sept. 1.

“I’m so happy it doesn’t even feel real. I’ve been out for so long it doesn’t even feel real that we’re about to start camp,” Mustipher said. “I've been working hard, been putting in the work, and I'm just ready to go out there and kind of finish what we started last year… Man, I just want to be one of the pieces to this puzzle that's going to do amazing things this year.”

The recovery process was far from easy for Mustipher — maybe more so mentally than physically. It was the first time in his career that he’s dealt with a major injury.

Some days of rehab felt good, and he was able to attack the process and stay motivated. Other days, he struggled to find the motivation to go into the training room. He just as easily could’ve packed his bags and went home, especially since he was only enrolled in two classes.

Not being on the field with his teammates hurt, too. He found himself living through others, admitting that it wasn’t good for his mental health when he was alone. From the opposite perspective, though, Mustipher was always a welcomed presence around the team throughout his recovery.

He stuck through the adversity, now able to pass his experiences on to younger teammates should they be in a similar situation.

“We all like to think we're tough and ready for anything,” Mustipher said. “I thought I was tough, but this process showed me I gotta work on my strength a little bit just from a mentality standpoint… Everybody has stuff in life that is gonna humble him. I think this was one for me.”

There, of course, was also the possibility that Mustipher could forgo his extra year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft. Had he played a full season, Mustipher probably would have found himself as a mid-round pick. The injury undoubtedly made it harder to predict his future and made his decision to return a lengthy one.

Mustipher leaned on his older brother Sam, an NFL offensive lineman with the Chicago Bears, the rest of his family and the Penn State coaching staff. He labored over the decision throughout the end of the season before finally announcing his return Jan. 4, solidifying his own plans no more than a day before the announcement.

This week made Mustipher’s imminent return noticeable in a big way. The 6-foot-4, 321-pounder not only stands out in a crowd, but he’s talkative, energetic and personable — enough so to represent Penn State in Indianapolis for the second straight year.

He put a stamp on his trip to the Midwest with a hefty order at the famed St. Elmo Steak House in downtown Indianapolis while out to dinner with Franklin, Athletic Director Patrick Kraft, Sean Clifford and Ji’Ayir Brown. Franklin said Mustipher was enjoying himself in celebration of passing the conditioning test, while Mustipher said he made sure to run it up considering it was on his coach’s dime.

The order:

1 steak (as big as Franklin had ever seen); $45-72

2 “massive” lobster tails; $104

1 “pound” of mashed potatoes (came with the steak)

An undisclosed amount of shrimp, paired with St. Elmo’s infamous cocktail sauce; $16.95

1 bourbon butter cake; $13

Mustipher’s bill alone came to around $200, a small price to pay if it means Franklin has the heartbeat of his defense back at full strength.

“He's in great spirits. He feels, both mentally and physically, 100% back,” Franklin said. “PJ's a football guy, and he's been an unbelievable representative of our program and our conference for five years now… We are blessed and fortunate to have PJ back as a leader of our defense, and I think you guys will see big things out of him this year.”

