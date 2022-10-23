Football vs Minnesota, Governor's Victory Bell

Penn State football players hold up the Governor's Victory Bell after Penn State's matchup against Minnesota at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 45-17.

 Nick Eickhoff

Flooded by an army of fans donning white, Penn State football sunk Minnesota's boat in a 45-17 White Out victory. 

White out 2022 Tailgating

Penn State fans participate in pregame festivities prior to Penn State football's match up against Minnesota on Saturday Oct. 22, 2022 in University Park, Pa.
White Out 2022 tailgate

Football vs Minnesota, Flag

Penn State flag during team arrival before Penn State's matchup against Minnesota at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 45-17.
Football vs Minnesota, Franklin

Penn State head coach James Franklin during team arrival before Penn State's matchup against Minnesota at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 45-17.
Penn State vs. Minnesota, Seans Huddle

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) prior to Penn States White Out game vs. Minnesota on Saturday Oct. 22, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions downed the Minnesota Golden Gophers 45-17.
Football vs Minnesota, Eli Manning

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning on the field before Penn State's matchup against Minnesota at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 45-17.
PSU Football vs. Minnesota, blue band

The Penn State Blue Band performs before the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Gophers 45-17.
White Out - Stadium Fireworks

Penn State lit up Beaver Stadium with fireworks and a light show on Saturday Oct. 22, 2022 in State College, Pa against Minnesota. The Penn State Nittany Lions beat the Golden Gophers 45-17. 
Penn State Football vs. Minnesota, pregame tunnel

The team waits for their entrance during Penn State Football’s annual White Out game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 45-17.
Penn State vs. Minnesota, Player and Fireworks

Penn State Football takes the field prior to Penn States White Out game vs. Minnesota on Saturday Oct. 22, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions downed the Minnesota Golden Gophers 45-17.
White Out - S Zone

The S-Zone upheld their long-standing tradition, forming in the student section at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 as Penn State faced Minnesota. The Penn State Nittany Lions beat the Golden Gophers 45-17. 
Football vs Minnesota, Juice Scruggs

Penn State center Juice Scruggs (70) prepares to snap the ball during Penn State's matchup against Minnesota at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 45-17.
Penn State Football vs. Minnesota, Warren (44)

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (44) dives for a touchdown during Penn State Football’s annual White Out game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 45-17.
Penn State Football vs. Minnesota, Warren (44)

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (44) celebrates his touchdown during Penn State Football’s annual White Out game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 45-17.
White Out - Student Section

Following the first Penn State touchdown against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, students were thrown throughout the student section at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions beat the Golden Gophers 45-17. 
PSU Football vs. Minnesota, Johnson

Penn State tight end Theo Johnson (84) runs the ball through Minnesota defensemen during the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Gophers 45-17.
Football vs Minnesota, Parker Washington

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) carries the ball near the sideline during Penn State's matchup against Minnesota at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 45-17.
Penn State vs. Minnesota, Parker falls

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) catches a touchdown during Penn States White Out game vs. Minnesota on Saturday Oct. 22, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions downed the Minnesota Golden Gophers 45-17.
Penn State Football vs. Minnesota, Washington (3)

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) catches a touchdown during Penn State Football’s annual White Out game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 45-17.
White Out - Student Section

Following the third Penn State touchdown against Minnesota, students were thrown throughout the student section in celebration at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Penn State Nittany Lions beat the Golden Gophers 45-17. 
Football vs Minnesota, Hardy

Penn State cornerback Daequan Hardy (25) sacks Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during Penn State's matchup against Minnesota at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 45-17.
Penn State vs. Minnesota, Singleton scores

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) rushes for a touchdown during Penn States White Out game vs. Minnesota on Saturday Oct. 22, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions downed the Minnesota Golden Gophers 45-17.
Penn State vs. Minnesota, Singleton celly

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) celebrates his touchdown during Penn States White Out game vs. Minnesota on Saturday Oct. 22, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions downed the Minnesota Golden Gophers 45-17.
Penn State Football vs. Minnesota, Brad Kraut and fans

Penn State fans during Penn State Football’s annual White Out game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 45-17.
Penn State Football vs. Minnesota, Tinsley (5)

Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (5) makes a one-handed catch during Penn State Football’s annual White Out game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 45-17.
Football vs Minnesota, Crowd

The crowd shakes shakers during Penn State's matchup against Minnesota at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 45-17.
Football vs Minnesota, Nick Singleton

Penn State running back Nick Singleton (10) carries the ball near the sideline during Penn State's matchup against Minnesota at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 45-17.
Penn State vs. Minnesota, Singleton TD rush

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs during Penn States White Out game vs. Minnesota on Saturday Oct. 22, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions downed the Minnesota Golden Gophers 45-17.
Football vs Minnesota, Singleton

Penn State running back Nick Singleton (10) scores a touchdown during Penn State's matchup against Minnesota at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 45-17.
Penn State Football vs. Minnesota, fans

Penn State fans during Penn State Football’s annual White Out game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 45-17.
PSU Football vs. Minnesota, Carter

Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter (11) defends his team during the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Gophers 45-17.
Penn State vs. Minnesota, Gov Bell

A group of Penn State players huddle around the Governors Victory Bell following Penn States White Out game vs. Minnesota on Saturday Oct. 22, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions downed the Minnesota Golden Gophers 45-17.
Penn State vs. Minnesota, Victory bell hoisted

The Governor’s Victory Bell hoisted into the air following Penn States White Out game vs. Minnesota on Saturday Oct. 22, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions downed the Minnesota Golden Gophers 45-17.
Penn State vs. Minnesota, Keaton

Penn State safety Keaton Ellis (2) following Penn States White Out game vs. Minnesota on Saturday Oct. 22, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions downed the Minnesota Golden Gophers 45-17.
Penn State Football vs. Minnesota, victory bell

Penn State football players pose with the Governor's Victory Bell following their victory in the annual White Out game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 45-17.
PSU Football vs. Minnesota, Tinsley

Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (5) celebrates with his teammates after  the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Gophers 45-17.
Penn State Football vs. Minnesota, Nittany Lion

The Nittany Lion dressed up for Penn State Football’s annual White Out game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 45-17.
PSU Football vs. Minnesota, bell

The Penn State football team holds up the Governors Victory Bell trophy to celebrate their win against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Gophers 45-17.
PSU Football vs. Minnesota, team

The Penn State football team celebrates their win after the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Gophers 45-17.
PSU Football vs. Minnesota, franklin

Penn State head coach James Franklin poses to take pictures with fans after the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in University Park Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Gophers 75-17.

