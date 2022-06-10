In 1949, the first Topps Trading Cards hit the shelves with pictures of professional athletes from a variety of sports. Now in 2022, Penn State athletes will also be on those shelves.
Topps announced Thursday that it’s partnering with more than 100 universities to create physical and digital trading cards, including an exclusive deal with Penn State.
The cards are set to come out between 2023 and 2025, but in the meantime, here are some Daily Collegian archive photos that could serve as cover art for iconic current and former Nittany Lions.
Saquon Barkley
Sep 12, 2015
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley made a name for himself with impressive athleticism that turned into multiple highlight-reel plays.
Some of Barkley’s most famous moments in his time with the Nittany Lions are his numerous hurdles, so there’s no better choice to put on his Topps card.
John Baranoski
Jahan Dotson
Sep 19, 2021
Penn State’s latest first-round pick may have been the most well-known name at Penn State for the 2021 season.
Dotson led the Nittany Lions in receiving yards in 2021 and did so with some amazing one-handed catches.
Being as well-known on campus as he was, Dotson was loved by the Penn State faithful, and after Penn State’s 2021 White Out win over Auburn, he showed nothing but love back to his fans.
Lily LaRegina
Jesse Luketa
Sep 11, 2021
Linebacker Jesse Luketa was a wrecking ball for Penn State, picking up tackles left and right.
In 2021, Luketa did a little more than just making tackles, as he picked off a pass in the and returned it for a touchdown against Ball State.
Chloe Trieff
Micah Parsons
Sep 14, 2019
Micah Parsons has already left his mark on the NFL after winning 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year. He’s never been shy about letting people know he made a big play, either.
In 2019, Parsons laid the boom on the Pitt offense, and on one play in particular, he did his best LeBron James impression on the celebration.
Samantha Wilson
Parker Washington
Jan 1, 2022
Parker Washington spent the 2021 season as the No. 2 receiver to Jahan Dotson, but Dotson opted out of the Outback Bowl, allowing for Washington to be the No. 1 threat.
Washington played the part and made an acrobatic one-handed catch to move the chains against Arkansas.
Lily LaRegina
Lamar Stevens
Jan 18, 2020
In recent years, Penn State basketball’s best season was 2019-20, and the undoubted leader was forward Lamar Stevens
Stevens was a physical forward who got the Bryce Jordan Center crowd to its feet,coming down with authority on his dunks.
In the 2019-20 season, one of Penn State’s biggest wins was an upset win against Ohio State where Stevens had another one of his powerful slams.
Caitlin Lee
Roman Bravo-Young
Mar 19, 2022
Penn State wrestling was crowned national champion for the 10th in 2021-22, and Roman Bravo-Young was the go-to guy to get a win at 133 pounds.
Bravo-Young won a close match in the 2022 NCAA National Championships over Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix to give Penn State an upper hand. And with a win of that caliber, Bravo-Young had to flex.
Chloe Trieff
Trace McSorley
Oct 20, 2018
After a four-year career at Penn State, quarterback Trace McSorley leads the Nittany Lions in all-time passing yards and touchdowns.
McSorley was the commander of the offense of the Nittany Lions’ most recent Big Ten Championship and multiple bowl wins.
With all the titles, McSorley had a lot to celebrate about, especially in a home defense against Indiana in 2018.
Caitlin Lee
Sean Clifford
Oct 20, 2019
Sean Clifford has been the starting quarterback at Penn State for the past four seasons.
Clifford has had ups and downs, but he’s one of the most well-known players on campus, so his Topps card may be a hot commodity.
In his first season as the starter, one of his biggest wins came in the White Out win over Michigan in 2019.
Caitlin Lee
Allen Robinson
Oct 14, 2013
Penn State hosted No. 18 Michigan in White Out conditions in 2013, and it was an instant classic.
The Nittany Lions were down a score with under a minute to play with true freshman Christian Hackenberg at the helm.
On second-and-10, Hackenberg heaved the ball down the sideline to Allen Robison, who came down with the 50/50 ball to set up the game-tying touchdown.
The blue and white won the game in four overtimes, knocking off the Wolverines.
John Baranoski
Ally Schlegel
Mar 19, 2021
Penn State women’s soccer redshirt-senior forward Ally Schlegel has been one of Penn State’s most efficient scorers.
In the 2020 season, Schlegel’s scoring was on full display against Minnesota, as she racked up two goals back-to-back — and she celebrated as such.
Lily LaRegina
Jonni Parker
Sep 27, 2021
Women’s volleyball senior setter Jonni Parker was the leading force for the Nittany Lions for years and recorded her 1000th career kill in 2021.
Parker racked up her kills with her powerful spike, making it hard for defenders to return.
Ernesto Estremera JR
John Harrar
Nov 10, 2021
After Lamar Stevens left for the NBA, forward John Harrar took over as the face of Penn State basketball.
Harrar dominated in the paint for the Nittany Lions and didn’t shy away from contact.
Penn State opened the 2021-22 season with a home game against Youngstown State, and Harrar got the crowd amped after a big two-handed jam. The Nittany Lions won 75-59.
Ryan Bowman
