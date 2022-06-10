In 1949, the first Topps Trading Cards hit the shelves with pictures of professional athletes from a variety of sports. Now in 2022, Penn State athletes will also be on those shelves.

Topps announced Thursday that it’s partnering with more than 100 universities to create physical and digital trading cards, including an exclusive deal with Penn State.

The cards are set to come out between 2023 and 2025, but in the meantime, here are some Daily Collegian archive photos that could serve as cover art for iconic current and former Nittany Lions.