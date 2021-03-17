Blue-White, Sean Clifford (14)
Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) gets sacked during the Penn State Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

 Aabha Vora

A petition has been started following Penn State's decision to allow only freshmen to attend the annual the final spring practice in Beaver Stadium this year.

The change.org petition titled "Let the senior class attend the blue and white game" urges Penn State to allow for seniors to attend the game.

The petition reads, "We believe that this privilege should be given to the senior class. [Please] sign if you agree that the students with one year left should attend instead of the students with three years left."

The petition, which was started by Nick Buttgereit, has over 600 signatures.

