There's a chance the Penn State community may soon hear the location of the hidden Joe Paterno statue, which was removed from outside Beaver Stadium in 2012.

Rep. Aaron Bernstein is making an attempt to force Penn State to disclose information related to the location and condition of the statue, he said in a release.

The plan is to tie it to an amendment to Senate Bill 1283, which would require the school’s funding.

“The statue symbolized Coach Paterno’s many outstanding contributions to Penn State on and off the gridiron,” Bernstine wrote. “His legacy should remain alive for people to view and reflect. Removing the statue does not serve the victims of Sandusky’s horrible crimes. The university is sending a mixed message by treating Paterno as a hero at the campus library where a plaque is displayed due to the millions of dollars he donated, but villain at the stadium where he coached the Nittany Lions to two national collegiate championships and five undefeated seasons.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE