Pennsylvania just passed some major name, image and likeness legislation.

Pennsylvania House Bill 2633, which passed the Senate 49-0 and the state House of Representatives 199-0, was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf last week.

The law removes language that originally prohibited schools from organizing NIL deals for their student-athletes, and it removes the requirement that student-athletes have to share their contract with the school, at a minimum, seven days before it’s executed.

“This is a small, but important clarification that will give student-athletes more agency over their private contracts and the money they earn as a result,” Pennsylvania State Sen. Scott Martin said. “In the absence of national standards around NIL compensation by the NCAA or Federal Law, we must do everything we can here in Pennsylvania to make sure every student-athlete that chooses one of our schools is treated fairly.”

Pennsylvania now joins a number of states that have recently made changes to their NIL laws, giving more power to collectives.

