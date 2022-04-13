The Washington Commanders announced Wednesday TikTok influencer Katie Feeney will be the team's "first-ever Commanders social media correspondent."
In her new role, Feeney will serve as "an extension of the Commanders' social media presence," according to a Washington Commanders release. She will provide team coverage and content on her TikTok.
Feeney is a freshman at Penn State and has a social media presence on TikTok and Youtube Shorts.
According to the release, Feeney has more than 6 million followers on TikTok and more than 2 million on Youtube. She will assume her new position at the Commanders Draft Party on April 28.
"We are excited to welcome Katie Feeney into our Burgundy & Gold family," Will Misselbrook, chief creative and digital officer, said in the release. "Katie provides a youthful perspective that will reach new eyes and ears and help cultivate the next generation of fans as we enter the inaugural season of the Washington Commanders."
RELATED
He’s returning for another year on the football field, but Sean Clifford is already making s…