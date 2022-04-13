The Washington Commanders announced Wednesday TikTok influencer Katie Feeney will be the team's "first-ever Commanders social media correspondent."

In her new role, Feeney will serve as "an extension of the Commanders' social media presence," according to a Washington Commanders release. She will provide team coverage and content on her TikTok.

Feeney is a freshman at Penn State and has a social media presence on TikTok and Youtube Shorts.

According to the release, Feeney has more than 6 million followers on TikTok and more than 2 million on Youtube. She will assume her new position at the Commanders Draft Party on April 28.

"We are excited to welcome Katie Feeney into our Burgundy & Gold family," Will Misselbrook, chief creative and digital officer, said in the release. "Katie provides a youthful perspective that will reach new eyes and ears and help cultivate the next generation of fans as we enter the inaugural season of the Washington Commanders."

