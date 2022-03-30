Penn State will temporarily have another golf course on campus this summer.

Top Golf announced it will be traveling to Beaver Stadium from June 2-5 as part of its live stadium tour.

Experience Beaver Stadium a little bit differently this summer as @Topgolf comes to town for their stadium tour! Reserve your bay beginning Thursday, April 7! #WeAre #PennState More here: https://t.co/QNWRI5Cigv pic.twitter.com/6GzfwygTvR — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) March 30, 2022

Players will be able to hit targets around Penn State's football field between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box.

Tickets will be available April 7 with a presale for select groups starting April 5.

The ticket prices are as follows:

$40 for Penn State student hours

$80 for non-peak hours

$90 for peak hours

$10 for spectator tickets

$185 for Unrivaled Experience Package

Parking is included in Topgolf Live Stadium Tour pricing.

Student hours are Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon and then 8:40-9:40 a.m. on Saturday. Non-peak hours will be on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Peak hours are Thursday from 4:50-10:30 p.m.; Friday from 4:50-11:40 p.m; Saturday from 9:50 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. and 8:20-11:40 p.m.; and Sunday from 9:50 a.m. to 8:10 p.m.

