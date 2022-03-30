Beaver Stadium

The southeast corner of Beaver Stadium peaks through the trees on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

Penn State will temporarily have another golf course on campus this summer.

Top Golf announced it will be traveling to Beaver Stadium from June 2-5 as part of its live stadium tour.

Players will be able to hit targets around Penn State's football field between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box.

Tickets will be available April 7 with a presale for select groups starting April 5.

The ticket prices are as follows:

$40 for Penn State student hours

$80 for non-peak hours

$90 for peak hours

$10 for spectator tickets

$185 for Unrivaled Experience Package

Parking is included in Topgolf Live Stadium Tour pricing.

Student hours are Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon and then 8:40-9:40 a.m. on Saturday. Non-peak hours will be on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Peak hours are Thursday from 4:50-10:30 p.m.; Friday from 4:50-11:40 p.m; Saturday from 9:50 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. and 8:20-11:40 p.m.; and Sunday from 9:50 a.m. to 8:10 p.m.

