Penn State wrestling vs. Nebraska, Kerkvliet

Two Penn State athletes were named as a part of the third class of WWE’s Next In Line NIL program.

Two-time All-American heavyweight wrestler Greg Kerkvliet and Nittany Lion offensive lineman Nick Dawkins are the two Penn State representatives, former WWE superstar Triple H announced on Twitter.

Fifteen athletes were named in the WWE’s announcement video, and Penn State was the only university with more than one representative.

As a part of the NIL program, athletes signed get access to the WWE Performance Center and provides an eventual path to participating in WWE in the future.

