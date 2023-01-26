Two Penn State athletes were named as a part of the third class of WWE’s Next In Line NIL program.

Two-time All-American heavyweight wrestler Greg Kerkvliet and Nittany Lion offensive lineman Nick Dawkins are the two Penn State representatives, former WWE superstar Triple H announced on Twitter.

Fifteen Superstars in the making from 14 universities, nine NCAA conferences and seven different sports...Excited to welcome the third class of stand-out college athletes into the #WWENIL program. @WWERecruit pic.twitter.com/nluQm1PxsD — Triple H (@TripleH) January 26, 2023

Fifteen athletes were named in the WWE’s announcement video, and Penn State was the only university with more than one representative.

As a part of the NIL program, athletes signed get access to the WWE Performance Center and provides an eventual path to participating in WWE in the future.