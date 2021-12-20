Penn State wide receiver Winston Eubanks medically retires from football

After only a season with Penn State, Winston Eubanks called an end to his playing days Monday.

The redshirt senior transfer took to Twitter to announce his medical retirement before the Nittany Lions travel to Tampa for the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.

Due to consecutive severe concussions, my playing career has ended. Thank you to everyone who has supported my football journey thus far. I appreciate all my former coaches, trainers, and teammates for helping me grow as a player and as a man. pic.twitter.com/Twe3DbzYuz — Winston Eubanks (@Static_215) December 20, 2021

For the blue and white, Eubanks only made one reception for two yards, but in three seasons at Shippenburg, he hauled in 2,853 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Raiders.

