Penn State wide receiver Winston Eubanks medically retires from football

Penn State football spring practice, Dixon (Friday)

Cornerback Johnny Dixon (3) chases wide receiver Winston Eubanks (89) during the spring practice game on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

 Samantha Hendrzak

After only a season with Penn State, Winston Eubanks called an end to his playing days Monday.

The redshirt senior transfer took to Twitter to announce his medical retirement before the Nittany Lions travel to Tampa for the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.

For the blue and white, Eubanks only made one reception for two yards, but in three seasons at Shippenburg, he hauled in 2,853 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Raiders.

