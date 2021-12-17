You are the owner of this article.
Penn State wide receiver Norval Black confirms entrance into transfer portal

Penn State Football vs. Maryland

A Penn State football helmet sits on the field during warmups for the game against Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 in College Park, Md. The Nittany Lions beat the Terrapins 31-14.

 Will Aguirre | The Daily Collegian

Three days after it was reported that Norval Black was no longer with the Penn State program, the junior wide receiver confirmed that he will indeed be entering the transfer portal.

Black played at Lackawanna before signing with the Nittany Lions as a part of their 2020 recruiting class.

Over two seasons in Happy Valley, Black did not record a single snap.

