Penn State wide receiver Norval Black confirms entrance into transfer portal

Three days after it was reported that Norval Black was no longer with the Penn State program, the junior wide receiver confirmed that he will indeed be entering the transfer portal.
Thank you PSU💙🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qwwgpVjoD5— Norval Black (@_NB88_) December 17, 2021
Black played at Lackawanna before signing with the Nittany Lions as a part of their 2020 recruiting class.
Over two seasons in Happy Valley, Black did not record a single snap.
Penn State's 2022 recruiting class grew on Thursday with another walk-on commit.