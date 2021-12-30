Penn State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour talks James Franklin's extension, NIL

There’s been no shortage of heated debates surrounding topics specific to Penn State football and across the college football landscape over the last few months.

Penn State’s Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour addressed the media during the Nittany Lions’ practice for the Outback Bowl at Jesuit High School in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday.

From James Franklin's 10-year extension to a possible expansion of the College Football Playoff and what the future of college athletics looks like amid the pandemic, Barbour shed some light on what the blue and white’s athletic department thoughts are.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Barbour’s press conference.

James Franklin’s extension

Since Franklin signed a 10-year contract extension guaranteeing him $7 million per year from 2022 to 2031, the Penn State faithful responded with a variety of opinions regarding the contract.

For Penn State, the decision to keep Franklin for the next decade was an easy one to make based on the success he’s had over his eight-year tenure.

“His body of work really spoke to me and to the leadership of the campus,” Barbour said. “We wanted to send a signal to him and everybody else [about] how much he’s appreciated. He’s our guy.”

Barbour emphasized the importance of prioritizing “sustained, consistent leadership” among all of the campus’ athletic programs in order to establish constant success.

Over Franklin’s years in Happy Valley, his goals for the program both on and off the field aligned with Barbour’s and the other campus leaders, which led to success.

“James and I are absolutely aligned,” Barbour said. “We see investments for success very similarly, as does Dr. [Eric] Barron.”

While the public’s reaction to Franklin’s contract contained some negativity, the feedback Barbour received from what she referred to as “our people” has been nothing but positive.

“I think our people understand, see and appreciate everything that James brings to us,” Barbour said. “It’s not just the wins, although the wins have been pretty darn good.”

According to Barbour, new and upgraded facilities are things Franklin has pushed for over his time at Penn State, and those discussions are becoming reality as renovations are already underway in the weight room at the Lasch Building.

With modernized facilities, the program can become more competitive on the recruiting path while also giving current student-athletes an edge on the field and in the classroom, all of which are priorities shared between Barbour and Franklin.

“James is passionate about investing in the program,” Barbour said. “It’s also about things that aren’t directly related to on-field success, but speak to that student development piece — academic support. We’ve always been good there.”

Playoff expansion, bowl game opt outs

Penn State has seen six starters forgo the Outback Bowl in order to begin preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft, the first time any player opted out of a bowl game through Franklin’s 12 years of being a head coach.

With talks of expanding the College Football Playoff field, the bowl game landscape would change as well as more teams would have a chance to win a national championship, meaning they’ll need their best players to compete.

“I think it begs examination as to what role bowl games would play overall,” Barbour said. “I do think the bowl system in general needs to look at student-athletes where they are today — what their motivations are, what’s important to them and what answers the bowl system might have.”

Franklin vocalized his support for a playoff expansion on multiple occasions and Barbour expressed the same opinion on Thursday, citing student-athlete concerns while also mentioning how the bowl system would change conference stakes in such games like the Rose Bowl.

“I think player health and safety needs to be at the forefront of examining an expanded season [and] what that would look like for the players in terms of health and safety,” Barbour said. “You have to look at some of the logistics — obviously, the Big Ten conference has great history and tradition with the Rose Bowl.”

With a new era in college athletics beginning because of name, image and likeness opportunities, Barbour said it could be a way to entice athletes to compete in postseason play but she expressed concern about the concept being a double-edged sword.

“The College Football Playoffs are going to have more resources than the majority of the bowl system,” Barbour said. “It could end up making that divide even wider, but I also could see it helping to close the gap. It depends on where we go with it.”

Athletics’ response to pandemic, university guidelines

Penn State’s decision regarding remote learning is scheduled to be released on Thursday, but Barbour doesn’t foresee challenges holding games and practices if cases don’t arise within teams.

From the Lasch Building renovations to offseason practices, it’ll be business as usual for Franklin’s team as well as the rest of Penn State athletics, both teams in and out of season.

“It will have no impact on the renovations,” Barbour said “Our construction is moving forward and it will certainly have no impact from the standpoint of training and competition on our in-season sports.

“Most of them have returned to campus. I doubt it would have any impact on our other sports because we’re either training or competing year round.”

Due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus and a spike in cases across the country, some cities responded by instituting vaccine mandates, something Barbour said is “on the list of tools” for the university though it’s not being considered currently.

“We feel like things have been well-managed to now,” Barbour said. “We have to continue to monitor it, see where things are going and do what we think is prudent to help protect our spectators and community.”

