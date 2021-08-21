Prior to the beginning of Penn State’s fall sports seasons, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour addressed the media Saturday afternoon to discuss a series of timely topics.

Barbour spoke with the media for just over 40 minutes, answering questions ranging from health and safety protocols to news of a potential Big Ten alliance with the Pac-12 and ACC.

With a plan to return to normalcy on the horizon for athletics this fall and beyond, Barbour gave her thoughts and ideas heading into the fall season.

Here’s a look at the main storylines from Barbour’s Saturday press conference.

Plans to move forward in 2021

After a one-year hiatus from the typical sporting-event experience at Penn State, Sandy Barbour repeated her “excitement” to return to normal in 2021.

“It's really an exciting time for us,” Barbour said to begin the press conference. “We’re moving forward. It’s a direction, in and of itself, it’s a pace.”

With Penn State women’s soccer defeating UMass 3-1 Thursday night, Barbour exclaimed that blue and white athletics is “off and running”.

In regards to a full Beaver Stadium, Barbour said the plan remains to have “107,000 strong” all season long.

“I am very hopeful, forward thinking and forward looking, as it relates to us being back together with our fans that we've missed so desperately,” Barbour said.

Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC alliance?

With the Big Ten expected to announce an alliance with both the PAC-12 and ACC as soon as next week, Barbour answered questions related to the ordeal.

“It's all about what brings value,” Barbour said. “What institutions or what steps could we take that would bring value to our conference?”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

While an alliance with two other conferences can be viewed as a money-grabbing action, Barbour said money is “certainly important” but not the sole reason the Big Ten would strike the deal.

She said television revenue is one piece of the alliance, adding the idea of aligning with like-minded institutions — which she said the Big Ten has prided itself on for years.

“I'm not trying to downplay the importance of value as it relates to upsizing our revenues,” Barbour said. “But that's not the only reason. I think that there are some reasons around like-mindedness that would be very valuable to the conference.”

Coronavirus plans in Beaver Stadium

With a full Beaver Stadium set to return in 2021, many may have wondered whether Penn State Athletics would change its policies regarding mandated masks and vaccinations.

“The required vaccination is not in our plan,” Barbour said. “We're not going to require masking outdoors unless the CDC were to change its guidance.”

However, she said indoor areas like the press box and suites would require masks, but the concourse would not.

Barbour also said minor changes will take place this football season relating to coronavirus and the “overall experience for our fans.”

“We've expanded some of our gates to make the entry not only more expeditious just overall but from a COVID standpoint in terms of not standing in lines,” Barbour said. “We certainly are encouraging our fans to get in earlier again to try to limit the times we have significant lines and perhaps congestion at our gates.”

Big Ten plan for coronavirus forfeits

Some major football conferences around the country, including the SEC, Big 12 and Pac-12, have announced a team unable to play due to coronavirus issues will be issued a forfeit and given a loss in the standings.

The rule isn’t as clear for the Big Ten, though.

Barbour said her understanding is the Big Ten will revert to its “regular forfeiture policy.”

“If an institution is not able to, essentially, show for the game, then it will be a forfeit.” Barbour said.

While the Big Ten could issue a forfeit if coronavirus causes a team to miss a game, the conference’s policy does not seem to directly address the consequences of a coronavirus outbreak.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE