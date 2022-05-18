Sandy Barbour is ending her tenure at Penn State with a bang.

Barbour was awarded the Sports Business Journal’s Athletic Director of the Year award on Wednesday evening.

👏👏👏👏 Congrats to our very own @SandyB_PSUAD for winning the Sports Business Journal's Athletic Director of the Year award tonight!!! 🦁🔵⚪ #WeAre https://t.co/AAQdIRDnr2 pic.twitter.com/d2pY1Wc371 — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) May 19, 2022

Barbour, who officially retires on July 1, earned the honor for the first time after being nominated in both 2009 and 2018.

The award recognizes Barbour's standout work during the 2020-21 academic year.

