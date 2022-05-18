Sandy Barbour

Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour discusses her career and experience in sports in her office at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, April 20, 2018.

 Caitlin Lee

Sandy Barbour is ending her tenure at Penn State with a bang.

Barbour was awarded the Sports Business Journal’s Athletic Director of the Year award on Wednesday evening.

Barbour, who officially retires on July 1, earned the honor for the first time after being nominated in both 2009 and 2018.

The award recognizes Barbour's standout work during the 2020-21 academic year.

