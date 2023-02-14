Penn State announced on Tuesday that it’ll host a women’s football clinic on May 19.

According to the release, the clinic requires participants to be current Penn State students and women that are 18 years or older. The release also states that the clinic “is not for players or children” and that it can’t “host high school-aged guests per NCAA rules.”

An individual ticket costs $150, a ticket for a current Penn State faculty member costs $125 and a ticket for a current Penn State student costs $100. Current Nittany Lion students and faculty must present a valid Penn State ID.

The clinic will be led by the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff and will feature a motivational address by James Franklin, breakout sessions with some of the coaching staff, dinner with the coaching staff, photo opportunities and a gift as well.

