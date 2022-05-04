Bill Belton Runs Past Defense

Bill Belton (1) runs past the Syracuse defense Saturday evening after the Battle in the Apple against Syracuse at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Penn State beat Syracuse 23-17.

 Matthew Bellingeri

Penn State and Syracuse football have announced a home-and-home series to be played in the near future.

The Nittany Lions will host the Orange in September 2027 and will travel to Syracuse for another matchup the next season.

With a 71-game history between the two Northeastern foes, Penn State and Syracuse have not met since Week 1 of the 2013 season, where the Nittany Lions handled business, defeating the Orange 23-17 at MetLife Stadium.

MORE FOOTBALL NEWS

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags