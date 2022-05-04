Penn State and Syracuse football have announced a home-and-home series to be played in the near future.

The Nittany Lions will host the Orange in September 2027 and will travel to Syracuse for another matchup the next season.

𝕊𝕖𝕣𝕚𝕖𝕤 𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕖𝕨𝕖𝕕Syracuse has scheduled a home-and-home series with Penn State, the Orange's second-most frequently played opponent in program history.Details: https://t.co/0JfkwkByAp pic.twitter.com/WPq5jPvm2U — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) May 4, 2022

With a 71-game history between the two Northeastern foes, Penn State and Syracuse have not met since Week 1 of the 2013 season, where the Nittany Lions handled business, defeating the Orange 23-17 at MetLife Stadium.

