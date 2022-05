Penn State and Syracuse football have announced a home-and-home series to be played in the near future.

The Nittany Lions will host the Orange in September 2027 and will travel to Syracuse for another matchup the next season.

π•Šπ•–π•£π•šπ•–π•€ π•£π•–π•Ÿπ•–π•¨π•–π••Syracuse has scheduled a home-and-home series with Penn State, the Orange's second-most frequently played opponent in program history.Details: https://t.co/0JfkwkByAp pic.twitter.com/WPq5jPvm2U — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) May 4, 2022

With a 71-game history between the two Northeastern foes, Penn State and Syracuse have not met since Week 1 of the 2013 season, where the Nittany Lions handled business, defeating the Orange 23-17 at MetLife Stadium.

MORE FOOTBALL NEWS