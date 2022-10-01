Hurricane Ian impacted much of the east coach this week, and its presence was felt as Penn State took on Northwestern.

In a slippery one, the Nittany Lions were able to escape from the Wildcats 17-7, advancing to 5-0 on the season.

However, it wasn’t pretty for both teams in a battle of turnovers with Penn State making the most of them.

“We didn’t win the turnover battle,” James Franklin said after the game. “Coming into this game, we were No. 2 in the country in turnover ration, well we saved them all up for tonight.”

Penn State running back Nick Singleton coughed the football up, and then in the next offensive possession, quarterback Sean Clifford threw an interception right into the hands of Northwestern linebacker Bryce Gallagher.

To help Penn State’s offense, Northwestern’s quarterback Ryan Hilinski, threw the ball right into the hands of fifth-year safety Ji’Ayir Brown, despite the weather.

“As you can see on that interception, I had a little more body into it to secure it,” Brown said. “It’s just a little different catching the ball when the weather’s like that in those conditions. It’s kind of fun, though.”

This time, The Nittany Lions were still able to find the scoreboard on a 20-yard touchdown reception from Brenton Strange for his fourth score of the season with 15 seconds left in the first quarter.

Toward the end of the half, the Wildcats turned the ball over again on a botched snap, giving Penn State solid field position.

The Nittany Lions once again capitalized on the Northwestern turnover. The fumble turned into a seven-play drive that ended in a 2-yard touchdown run from Singleton to put the Nittany Lions up 14-0 at the half.

The day of fumbles was certainly not over for Penn State’s running backs as Singleton fumbled again for Penn State with just under a couple of minutes left in the half.

Fittingly for Saturday’s game script, Nick Tartburton stripped the ball from Hilinski to put the turnover total to six in the first half, though Penn State didn’t do much with it.

As the rain continued to pour on, so did the turnovers in the second half.

Penn State was marching down the field midway through the third quarter. This time, sophomore running back Keyvone Lee took the handoff, but he couldn’t hold on to the ball and Northwestern came up with it again.

The Nittany Lions finished with seven turnovers, after having just one all season.

“The weather will never be an excuse,” Franklin said. “We don’t go inside when it rains and sometimes they are looking at me like I am crazy, like ‘what do we have the indoor for?’ That’s why.”

The Wildcats finally broke through Penn State’s defense without a turnover, scoring on a 47-yard pass to sophomore receiver Jacob Gill to make it 14-7 with 2:10 left in the third quarter.

On the next drive, Clifford connected with receiver Parker Washington for a big gain at the end of the third quarter and set up a Jake Pinegar 38-yard field goal.

With a defensive stand from Penn State on the 1-yard-line, Northwestern was unable to put any point on the board the rest of the day, leaving Penn State to escape with the narrow victory.

