For the first time in over a year, Penn State will be letting a mass number of fans into Beaver Stadium. But there’s a catch — only freshmen are invited.

Penn State’s annual Blue-White game will not be open to upperclassmen, and several seniors voiced their disapproval at the decision, including Gwyneth Falloon.

“I am annoyed and upset,” Falloon (senior-broadcast journalism) said. “It’s like a punch in the gut.”

Fallon said she thinks the game is only occurring to “keep freshmen here.”

Penn State’s football games have a history of being full of energy, so Brett Randby said he is disappointed with the news about the Blue-White game.

Randby (senior-information sciences and technology) said he is invested in Penn State culture.

“When they dropped the bomb, I was like ‘What?’ — just very shocked and confused,” Randby said.

The games are a favorite among students and visitors — hotel rooms are booked months in advance in anticipation of games. Many obtain season passes and wait in line for hours to buy tickets.

For Madison Crago, not being able to attend the Blue-White game is just another disappointment in a series of disappointing events caused by the coronavirus.

“Seniors have lost much of their senior year,” Crago (senior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said. “We went to our last football game without realizing it was the last game.”

However, Crago said she believes the university’s decision was the right one.

“A lot of freshmen have had a lot of doubts about Penn State,” Crago said. “The game can reassure freshmen and improve [the] freshmen experience.”

Like Crago, Jude Lampman said he understands seniors’ outrage, but he prefers to focus on what the university gave to seniors during the coronavirus instead of what it took away.

“We aren’t able to go to the Blue-White game, but I would rather have graduation,” Lampman (senior-civil engineering) said.

Lampman said the most fun part of the Blue-White game was tailgating. But with the coronavirus preventing even the invited freshmen from doing so, Lampman said not being allowed into the game made no difference for him.

Crago, however, worries about graduating seniors who live in other states or countries and may not have another opportunity to return to Penn State to see another game. She said she thinks the university could have made a compromise to allow more students of varying years to attend.

“I’m glad [the freshmen] are going, but I wish seniors could go too,” Crago said. “Beaver Stadium is big enough to fit both classes.”