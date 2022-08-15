Former Penn State defensive end Carl Nassib inked a new NFL contract.

Nassib signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Adam Schefter.

Buccaneers reached agreement on a one-year deal with former Raiders’ DE Carl Nassib, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2022

Nassib played his last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. In 2021, he had 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.

He suited up in the blue and white for five years and was drafted in 2016 with the 65th overall pick in the third round by the Cleveland Browns.

The unanimous All-American was with the Browns for two seasons before playing for the Buccaneers from 2018-19.

Nassib rejoins newly minted head coach Todd Bowles and Tampa Bay for the 2022 season.

