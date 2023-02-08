Marques Hagans and relationships go hand in hand, which is part of the reason he’s at Penn State in the first place.

Hagans spent 11 years on Virginia’s coaching staff, most notably as the Cavaliers’ wide receivers coach and associate head coach before agreeing to join the Nittany Lions’ program for the same position. The link to Penn State was strong for Hagans, as one of his former coaches was a part of the staff and vouching for Hagans to fill the position Taylor Stubblefield left.

Anthony Poindexter, the Nittany Lions’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, used to coach Hagans when Hagans was a quarterback on Virginia’s roster.

According to James Franklin, the relationship between Hagans and Poindexter was one of the reasons Hagans became the main candidate for the position, citing how Poindexter’s vouch for Hagans “carried a lot of weight.” In Hagans’ introductory press conference on Tuesday, relationships with his players was his focus as a coach.

“Relationships are something that’s very big to me. I always say, as a coach, I’m very relationship-oriented, and then I’m very demanding,” Hagans said. “The only way I can meet demand is if I know exactly who I’m coaching and what they aspire to be.”

Hagans, although a quarterback for Virginia, converted to receiver after he was selected in the 2006 NFL Draft. The former Cavalier spent nearly five years in the NFL until his release in 2010.

After his NFL stint that was more geared toward a practice squad role, Hagans has spent his life coaching the next generation of college athletes with dreams to get to the big leagues. Now, he’ll get to do it at a program like Penn State with a lot more resources.

However, Hagans doesn’t want to build relationships by showing the Nittany Lions’ wide receiver room everything he did right. To him, being honest about his mistakes and listening to his players’ issues is the way he’s found success building lasting relationships.

“I think the first thing is you got to be vulnerable. You got to be willing to give those guys your truths, like who you are, where you come from and not just speak from the vantage point of having done it all correctly,” Hagans said. “I need to listen to those guys. I need to hear who they are. A lot of times, you can kind of stunt the progress of developing relationships based upon talking too much.”

For Hagans, his goal is to build lasting relationships beyond football, which is a “small window” in the grand scheme of things. He wants to attend his players’ weddings and have relationships with their families down the line.

The road to achieving those lasting relationships is already under way since Hagans’ hire on Jan. 23, as he held group meetings and one-on-one meetings with the entire wide receiver room. The meetings with the wide receivers were designed so Hagans could get to know them personally.

“He had a list of questions he sent to everybody, and we all just answered the same things, which was him trying to get to know us on a more personal level,” wide receiver Kaden Saunders said.

Redshirt-freshman wide receiver Anthony Ivey said his meeting with Hagans lasted for around 30-40 minutes, and he felt like he “knew him for a year already.”

According to Saunders, Hagans texts the wide receivers every day, and he also sends the group motivational books for them to read and give their thoughts on. Hagans has also held multiple meetings with the group as well.

A few Penn State wide receivers had been recruited by Hagans while he was at Virginia, including redshirt-freshman wide receiver Tyler Johnson, so they had their first impressions of Hagans in advance.

“He seemed like a genuine guy, a real down-to-earth guy,” Johnson said of his encounters with Hagans at Virginia. “He puts a lot of passion into what he does, his job. I feel like he’s a great coach.”

