Former Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh has found his NFL home.

Oweh was selected with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night.

The Howell, New Jersey, native comes off the board in the first round despite not recording a sack in 2020.

He finished his three-year Nittany Lion career with 63 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks while receiving All-Big Ten first team honors in 2020.

