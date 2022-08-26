A fall in State College consists of many things for students — adjusting back to the rhythm of school after a three-month break, dreading 8 a.m. classes, relying on copious amounts of caffeine to get through the day, sweating while walking anywhere and most notably, the football season.

With less than a week before Penn State’s season opener against Purdue at 8 p.m. on Thursday, many students are excited for the upcoming season but find the day of the first game to be “weird.”

For the first time in program history, the Nittany Lions will kick off their regular season on a Thursday.

Samantha Browne said having the season start on a Thursday is “interesting,” and it’s something she's never experienced before.

However, Browne (senior-accounting) said because the game is away, it’s not as big of a deal. She said she doesn’t mind it being on a Thursday.

“Nothing is holding me back from celebrating a Penn State game,” Browne said.

Mitchell Scordo also said the choice to have the season opener on a Thursday is “definitely interesting.”

“I think it’d be kind of cool,” Scordo (junior-telecommunications and media industries and political science) said, “something a little bit different.”

Scordo said it’s easier to watch an away game so it’s “not as big of a deal” for students.

However, Julia Clemens, Delores Allen and Brett Davis said they wished the season started on a weekend instead.

Clemens (senior-psychology and criminology) said she didn’t realize the game was on a Thursday and said “it stinks” because she wakes up early on Fridays for class.

For Clemens, “it’s totally new” to have the season opener on a Thursday, and she said she prefers Saturdays for Penn State football.

Allen (senior-psychology and neuroscience) also said she wished the game was on a weekend, but since it’s an away game, she said it wouldn’t have a “huge impact.”

Davis (freshman-kinesiology) said the decision is “pretty weird,” and if the game was a home game, he’d be “mad.”

Clemens and Allen said it’ll be less likely students will watch the game because it’s on a Thursday.

Adam Fogle shared similar sentiments and said Thursday is “kind of a weird day” to have a season opener, and to him, it’s a “weird choice.”

“It’s not exactly a good option for viewership,” Fogle (senior-political science) said.

On the other hand, John Jenkins said he’s excited because it’s the first game of the season, and the Thursday kickoff doesn’t bother him.

Jenkins (junior-economics) said he believes more students will watch because “they’re anticipating the first game.”

