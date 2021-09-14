ESPN’s College GameDay will make it’s way to Happy Valley for the fifth consecutive year on Saturday, this time for Penn State’s White Out matchup with Auburn.

Saturday’s festivities will begin on Old Main Lawn at 9 a.m., although fans are allowed to start lining up for the event at 5:30 a.m. with the pit set to open at 6:45 a.m. Unlike previous years, there is no overnight camping.

Fans are encouraged but not required to wear a mask in the pit.

Penn State is encouraging students and fans to walk or take a CATA bus to Old Main Lawn for College Gameday rather than bring a car.

For those who are driving, the Eisenhower, HUB and Nittany parking decks will be in use on campus, while the Beaver Avenue, Fraser Street and Pugh Street garages will be open downtown. Beaver Stadium parking will also be open.

The show will be live from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday before Penn State kicks off against Auburn at 7:30 p.m.

