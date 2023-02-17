Penn State president Neeli Bendapudi announced to the University’s Board of Trustees her plans to renovate Beaver Stadium on Friday.

The renovation plan for the stadium hasn’t been finalized yet, but it includes a “significant upgrade” and could potentially be used for events outside of football as well. Per Bendapudi’s press release, “No part of this project will be funded by tuition, student fees or any of [Penn State’s] educational budget.”

A potential Beaver Stadium renovation has to be approved by the University’s Board of Trustees at a later date before any action can take place.

“Penn State has some of the most dedicated and loyal fans in the world and they deserve a facility that has upgraded amenities and improved circulation around the facility to enhance the fan experience,” Bendapudi said in the press release. “It is my commitment that we will do what we must to preserve one of our most iconic spaces in the most economical way possible.”

According to Bendapudi, Penn State isn’t ready to share the financial toll of the project yet.

The last time Beaver Stadium received a major renovation was in 2001, but it looks like there could be one in store in the future.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE