Penn State President Eric Barron has a pretty significant say in the happenings of the College Football Playoff Committee.
As part of the CFP board of managers, Barron will have a say in the proposed 12-team playoff. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren is a member of the CFP management committee.
Barron is one of 11 university presidents on the board and the only representative of the Big Ten.
The 12-team proposal will be reviewed at the board’s June 22 meeting.
Penn State students can gear up to get their Penn State football tickets now.