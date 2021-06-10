Fiesta Bowl Pep Rally, Eric Barron

Penn State president, Eric Barron, and his wife, Molly, chat with fans during the Penn State Fiesta Bowl pep rally held at the Scottsdale Stadium on Dec. 29, 2017.

Penn State President Eric Barron has a pretty significant say in the happenings of the College Football Playoff Committee.

As part of the CFP board of managers, Barron will have a say in the proposed 12-team playoff. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren is a member of the CFP management committee.

Barron is one of 11 university presidents on the board and the only representative of the Big Ten.

The 12-team proposal will be reviewed at the board’s June 22 meeting.

