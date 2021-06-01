On Tuesday afternoon, Penn State Athletics made an announcement Nittany Lion fans have been longing to hear.
Beaver Stadium, as well as all other sporting venues, will be back to full capacity next fall after stands were empty last season due to coronavirus protocols.
With the announcement came fanfare and elation for what should be “107k strong” once again in just a few months.
The coaching staff showed its excitement led by James Franklin, who tweeted promptly after the official announcement and shared his usual flurry of hashtags.
#WeAre#107kStrong#FamilyReunion pic.twitter.com/Cb5cqxFJ9n— James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) June 1, 2021
See you in September! #WeAre https://t.co/dQSCaGdb6b— Ryan Roeder (@CoachRoeder) June 1, 2021
The gates are OPEN. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/ICD7yFgAvK— JaJuan Seider (@coachseider) June 1, 2021
Both current and former players also chimed in, some of whom have never played in front of a full Beaver Stadium crowd.
YESSIR ITS GO TIMEEEE https://t.co/O2Yyjfneqj— sander (@SanderSahaydak) June 1, 2021
We Are Back!https://t.co/vvVrS3ncFu— Brandon Short (@brandonshort43) June 1, 2021
Best atmosphere in the nation is back! #107kStrong https://t.co/GlNOo5nDrk— Dylan Farronato (@dylanfarronato) June 1, 2021
June 1, 2021
However, fan reactions took center stage as some of the biggest Penn State news in the past year is welcoming them back to their favorite sporting events.
About time. Waiting for this since the day the state announced lifted mitigation. Cinderblock on the gas pedal out of Hysteriaville and back into Normaltown #WeAre https://t.co/jnrgJcQ8cT— Matty Fresh (@MattyFreshTV) June 1, 2021
All I have to say is: LET’S GOOOOOO!!#107Kstrong #FullCapacity https://t.co/Ug9cqx2PNa— Steve Kraycik (@TV_Agent_Steve) June 1, 2021
WE ARE BACK https://t.co/ZRHz6MFXh4— Matthew Solomon (@MSolomon22) June 1, 2021
The best atmosphere in sports returns on September 11th. https://t.co/cAiKmU2JPH— Michael Anderson (@Beastmike) June 1, 2021
The best atmosphere in sports returns on September 11th. https://t.co/cAiKmU2JPH— Michael Anderson (@Beastmike) June 1, 2021
I am literally crying https://t.co/ZG1pUvvCtZ— Jared Raskin (@Jared_Raskin) June 1, 2021
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Penn State Athletics announces return to full capacity, lifts all regulations except masking for unvaccinated fans
After reporting that Beaver Stadium would welcome around 20,000 fans in 2021 in April, Penn …