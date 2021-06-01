On Tuesday afternoon, Penn State Athletics made an announcement Nittany Lion fans have been longing to hear.

Beaver Stadium, as well as all other sporting venues, will be back to full capacity next fall after stands were empty last season due to coronavirus protocols.

With the announcement came fanfare and elation for what should be “107k strong” once again in just a few months.

The coaching staff showed its excitement led by James Franklin, who tweeted promptly after the official announcement and shared his usual flurry of hashtags.

Both current and former players also chimed in, some of whom have never played in front of a full Beaver Stadium crowd.

However, fan reactions took center stage as some of the biggest Penn State news in the past year is welcoming them back to their favorite sporting events.

