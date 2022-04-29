Penn State has now officially locked in its replacement for Sandy Barbour.

Boston College Director of Athletics Patrick Kraft has agreed to become the next athletic director in Happy Valley and will assume the role on July 1. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported earlier in the week that Penn State was targeting Kraft, and it’s now official after he spent just under two years with the Eagles.

Kraft has some previous ties to both the Big Ten and the state of Pennsylvania. He was an administrator in some capacity, including athletic director, at Temple for seven years and played his college football at Indiana.

Though his time at Boston College was short, the women’s lacrosse team hauled in an NCAA Championship, the first women’s sport title for the Eagles and just the sixth national championship overall in program history.

Financially, Kraft was busy in his tenure at Boston College. He helped lead renovations or new construction on a sports medicine facility, a basketball facility expansion and the football locker rooms, among other projects.

Boston College also negotiated a new 10-year apparel and footwear deal with New Balance, a Boston-based brand, under Kraft. The football program, however, agreed to an exclusive deal with Adidas for three years.

