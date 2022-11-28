Ola Pass Block

Penn State received some big news for the future of its offensive line.

Nittany Lion sophomore left tackle Olu Fashanu announced he will return to Penn State for the 2023 season.

Fashanu started in eight games for Penn State and didn’t allow a sack on 299 snaps

He left late in the Ohio State game with an injury and hasn’t played since.

The first-year starter was a projected first-round NFL Draft pick, but he wants to graduate at Penn State, which James Franklin said he'll do in fall 2023.

Fashanu is the second Penn State offensive lineman to announce his return, as Hunter Nourzad did so in early November.

