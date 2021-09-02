Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein never saw himself as the most talented player in the room.

He said he didn’t believe he should’ve seen the field as much as he did in college.

He said he didn’t think he was elite enough to stay in the NFL for five years.

However, he always made sure he stood out because of his hard work and desire to be successful.

Persevering through an injury and lack of recruitment out of high school, Trautwein defied the boundaries of what he felt was possible for a guy like him.

Now, he shares his story with the offensive linemen at Penn State. He was hired as the Nittany Lions’ offensive line coach in January 2020.

Trautwein’s experiences feed into how he coaches his players on a daily basis.

Hailing from Voorhees, New Jersey, Trautwein said he dreamed of playing football at Penn State, but he didn’t field an offer from the blue and white out of high school.

“I always loved Penn State growing up,” Trautwein said. “It was one of the places I wanted to go to — my dream school. I had a little bit of a connection there. I always say I would have come to Penn State had they offered me, so that's what kind of player I was.”

Trautwein headed south in 2004 to begin his collegiate career at the University of Florida and found himself in jeopardy of losing playing time his sophomore year.

When Urban Meyer took over as the Gators’ head coach in 2005, he informed Trautwein that he may not have the talent to see the field.

That only motivated Trautwein even more.

“[Meyer] came in and actually didn't think I was good enough to play there,” Trautwein said. “But I knew I was, so I always worked, and I outworked everyone. I used all the ‘no talent’ things that no one else wanted to do. I watched extra film, I knew the offense better than anybody and I capitalized on my opportunity.”

Trautwein notched his first-career start — as a tight end — during his sophomore year, a season in which he appeared in all 12 games the Gators played.

As a junior, Trautwein started all 14 games for the blue and orange, earning his first All-SEC honor when he landed on the second-team and helped the Gators win the 2006 national championship.

The following year spelled heartbreak for Trautwein, as he suffered a stress fracture in his right foot prior to the 2007 season, sidelining him for the year.

Trautwein returned healthy for his final campaign as a Gator, starting all 14 games at left tackle once again and notching first-team SEC honors and All-American recognition from Sports Illustrated and Rivals.com, all while helping Florida win its second national title in three years.

After finishing his decorated collegiate career, Trautwein entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2009.

Trautwein’s time in the NFL lasted from 2009 until 2012, including stints with the St. Louis Rams, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and the San Diego Chargers.

In 2013, Trautwein began his coaching career at Boston College as a graduate assistant. He then relocated to Davidson College with stints as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.

Trautwein rejoined the Boston College staff as the offensive line coach in 2018 and guided all five starting offensive linemen to All-ACC honors in 2019.

Following that campaign, Trautwein received a job offer he couldn’t refuse – a chance to be the offensive line coach at Penn State.

“A couple people that I worked with at Boston College and played with during my career reached out to Coach Franklin, and then he reached out to me,” Trautwein said.

What once was a childhood dream for Trautwein became reality in a different form.

His first year at Penn State was overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as Penn State’s worst season in recent memory, finishing with a 4-5 record.

But Trautwein still managed to build trust and relationships with his current players and recruits, something that caught James Franklin’s attention.

“In terms of recruiting, Coach Trautwein has done a really good job,” Franklin said. “He's got really strong relationships with those guys. They’re always at his house for dinner and going fishing.”

Landing top-rated offensive linemen such as Lackawanna College transfer JB Nelson and 2023’s No.1 interior offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier over summer 2021, Trautwein made a name for himself in the recruiting game.

When scouting for future Nittany Lions, Trautwein doesn’t only look for talent – he looks for work ethic and the ability to be coached, because he said, “talent only gets you so far.”

“I know that if a guy has good feet and really good strength but doesn't really care and doesn't really work hard, then they're not going to be able to capitalize on those great feet and that great strength,” Trautwein said. “I need to work with them. I need to put them through drills and see how they learn and if they take coaching.”

Trautwein draws parallels between his coaching style and experiences at the collegiate and professional levels as a player.

According to the former Gator, he uses those experiences to relate to his current Nittany Lions and those he’s recruiting for the future. He’s been in their shoes in every scenario possible.

“I know exactly what they're going through,” Trautwein said. “I've been a backup. I've been a starter. I've been through it, so I know how to get through it. I just show them what I did to make sure that I capitalized on my opportunity.”

According to Franklin and Penn State veteran offensive lineman Rasheed Walker, Trautwein’s coaching style resonates well within the program.

Franklin said he admires how Trautwein persevered throughout his entire playing career and how he shares those experiences with players.

“A lot of his success was based on technique and fundamentals,” Franklin said. “Those are the same lessons that allowed him to play in the NFL probably longer than he should have. He’s been able to use those with the guys, and I think our guys respect that.

“There's also the guys that played in the NFL that are able to tell some stories and connect with the guys based on that. It gives them credibility with our players. I think that's been a real positive.”

Through the two and half years Walker has known Trautwein, the relationship between the two grew quickly out of the respect and admiration Walker has for his position coach.

“He takes care of all of us,” Walker said. “Whenever I need to talk about something, I know he's going to answer the phone. He does his best to put us in the best position, especially from him already being on his path in the league. The reason why I trust him is because he knows what it takes to get there.”

And for offensive linemen, who may not always be known as the most athletic players on the field, Walker said Trautwein has helped remind them they can overcome that.

“He always shows us that he wasn't really athletic, so he had to work extra hard to get to the league,” Walker said. “He coaches us very hard because he knows what it takes.”

Trautwein prioritizes his players’ needs and educates them both on and off the field about what it takes to make it in the NFL — or whatever path they choose after college.

“It's trying to show them what the NFL looks like and what they really need to do every day to be successful — not only in the NFL but in life,” Trautwein said.

Just days ahead of starting his second season on the sidelines at Penn State, Trautwein has built a tight-knit offensive line from whom he’s earned respect by sharing his playing experiences.

He said he plans to keep sharing his story and hopes his example can push his players to new heights, whether that’s in the NFL or any other venture.

“I shouldn't have played in the NFL, and I was able to play five years,” Trautwein said. “I probably shouldn't have started at [the] University of Florida, but [I] ended up starting two years and being All-SEC twice and an All-American. But I did that because of the way I worked every day.

“My job is to show them that, so I relate to them. If they do it, and they listen, then they'll be like the first rounders that I had and like the guys that weren't recruited high — and the ‘no talent things’ ended up being why they ended up making it in the NFL.”

