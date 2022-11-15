Penn State keeps climbing in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Nittany Lions jumped up to No. 11 in Tuesday night's rankings, a three-spot jump from last week's No. 14 slot, after throttling Maryland 30-0.

James Franklin's team has continued to rise in the rankings since debuting at No. 15 two weeks ago. The team's only losses have come to a pair of programs currently in the playoff picture, No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State.

Penn State hits the road next to play Rutgers for its second-to-last game of the regular season.

