ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Penn State was off to a hot 5-0 start, just like 2021, and after a big loss to Michigan on Saturday, the Nittany Lions are 5-1, just like 2021.

In 2021, and in years past, the blue and white has had one loss derail its season after a hot start. Penn State lost to Iowa on the road and then the following week was upset by Illinois at home.

The Nittany Lions started off the 2020 season ranked No. 8 and lost to Indiana. Penn State then lost four straight games to start 0-5, the worst start of James Franklin’s tenure.

So how does Franklin plan on stopping history from repeating itself? Keeping the 1-0 mentality.

“We got to find a way to be 1-0 next week,” Franklin said after the 41-17 loss. “We're going to need everybody in that locker room, everybody in Happy Valley, the Penn State community to stick with us and rally around us.”

Penn State lost for the sixth time under Franklin exiting a bye, making his record 3-6 in nine years in Happy Valley.

Fifth-year wide receiver Mitch Tinsley felt he was confident out of the bye, and the rest of the team felt the same way.

“We definitely felt like we could go in here, win and dominate like we know how to, but we didn't execute the way we were supposed to,” Tinsley said. “I didn’t think there was any rust. I think [Michigan] just played good today. Hats off to Michigan.”

The bye showed to be of no use for Penn State, and Franklin isn’t just sweeping this loss under the rug. He certainly shouldn’t be dismissing it since Michigan put up 41 points on his defense, which allowed an average 14.8 points per game heading into the game.

Franklin said he needs to recruit better because his team is undersized at some spots, but recruiting only helps the future and won't change the outcome of Penn State’s matchup with Minnesota on Saturday.

After the game, Franklin’s mindset was not to go into the locker room and wring his team out over what they need to fix and be better at. Instead, he said the first thing he did was tell his players he loves them.

“When there's an open wound, that’s not the time,” Franklin said. “I learned years ago as a young coach not to go in the locker room and start talking about what we need to do better [and] what we should have done.”

However, there are a lot of areas Penn State has to fix on offense, defense and special teams.

Fifth-year senior PJ Mustipher is one of the leaders on the team, back from injury last year, and he said the first thing they need to do is hold themselves accountable.

“I think if we can do that, then we'll be able to take the steps we need,” Mustipher said. “If we start getting off track and going crazy after one loss, that's when bad things happen.”

Crazy things have happened in the past, and in the past couple of years, Penn State has been known for stacking losses.

Sophomore cornerback Kalen King said anytime Penn State loses it's a blow to its ego and is one of the reasons for the snowballing of losses in the past, and it can’t happen this year.

“We got a whole season, and we still got games,” King said. “If we hang our hat on this loss that we took today, it's only gonna make it worse for the upcoming weeks.”

Next week, the Nittany Lions face a 4-2 Minnesota team, who was once ranked in the top 25, and is looking for a win after a close loss to Illinois.

Penn State faces the Golden Gophers in a White Out to help prevent the wheels from falling off again for the Nittany Lions.

Instead of stacking losses, King said the team needs to stack practices and days to lead to a better outcome against the Golden Gophers.

“We’re just gonna focus on Minnesota, ready to come out in a White Out next week, get a win, and become 1-0 next week,” King said.

Penn State can be ready to go 1-0 next week, but this week it’s 0-1 and now 5-1 on the season, just like last year.

Last year the Nittany Lions finished 7-6 after winning its first five games, and it very much could be the case again. Penn State is 5-1 with six games left in the regular season, and there’s no changing that right now.

“We are 5-1,” Franklin said. “That's what we are. Very, very clearly that's where we are. 5-1. The losses aren’t bigger than what they are, and the wins aren't bigger than what they are.”

