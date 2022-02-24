Penn State graduate Jill Beckman’s journey to Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ social media job, covering Tom Brady

Jill Beckman never pictured herself working in social media or for a professional sports team.

Through her first three years at Penn State, Beckman wrote sports content for multiple outlets and held a sports editor position at The Daily Collegian.

“Working for a news outlet — that was my goal,” Beckman told The Daily Collegian. “After having multiple internships and positions writing for news outlets, I decided I wanted to use those skills but do something slightly different.”

Now, the 2018 Penn State graduate is the social media coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where she oversees all content posted on the team’s social media accounts, including Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

From covering the Buccaneers' Super Bowl win in 2021 to quarterback Tom Brady’s retirement, Beckman said there’s no shortage of opportunities to push out content on the team’s accounts.

The Voorhees, New Jersey, native took advantage of an opportunity to work with the NFL’s communications department at the 2018 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, which Beckman said is her “hometown team.”

“I got to network with a bunch of different NFL employees from almost every team,” Beckman said. “When I heard social media was an option, I was very interested in it because I knew I already had that skill set from my reporting days.”

Beckman knew she was interested in a career with a professional team, which launched her internship search for a position after graduation.

Oddly enough, Beckman’s family planned to move to Tampa after her dad accepted a new job in the city while she continued her internship search with NFL teams.

When she received an offer from the Buccaneers, Beckman knew she couldn’t turn it down.

“I was looking all over the country, and we ended up both getting a job in Tampa the same week,” Beckman said. “That was really crazy.”

Beckman’s internship with the Buccaneers lasted through the 2018-19 season as she worked in digital and social media, updating the team’s website, app and social media accounts.

Her search for a full-time job following her internship kept her right where she was.

“There was an opening about three weeks after my internship ended, so I came back full time,” Beckman said. “ After my internship ended, I was again interviewing with other teams. I got a call back from the Bucs, and they obviously already knew my work.

“It was a perfect fit, and I’ve been there ever since.”

Beckman’s daily workload involves publishing content produced by graphic designers, photographers, videographers and writers on the Buccaneers’ social media accounts.

“They send my department the content that they create, and we publish it,” Beckman said. “The biggest part of my job is publishing content — scheduling it out, knowing what times work best and ways to get the best engagement on posts.”

Calling herself the “Voice of the Buccaneers,” Beckman also posts pictures and videos in real time of happenings such as pregame festivities, team arrival and warmups, in-game plays, and other team events.

According to Beckman, she publishes 90-95% of the posts on the Buccaneers' social accounts, and there’s a balance between premeditated content and content pushed out on the fly.

“That’s what social is all about — reacting in real time and getting content out in the moment so the fans can feel like they’re right there with us,” Beckman said.

The transition from a beat reporter to a social media specialist was rather easy for Beckman, despite having to change her mindset from being an unbiased reporter to working under a team name.

“We do a good job of being realistic a lot of the time in covering the team,” Beckman said. “It’s not perfect all the time, and some teams I’ve noticed can't say anything bad about the team ever. I think that would’ve been really hard for me to transition into.

“To an extent, you can be honest and bash the team from the team accounts, but you can be realistic. I think the fans appreciate that more because it’s real.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made headlines multiple times throughout Beckman’s tenure with the team, from acquiring Brady and winning the Super Bowl in 2021 to the longtime quarterback’s retirement.

Beckman said she never received a heads up that the future Hall of Famer was hanging up his cleats following the 2021-22 season, so she prepared for every possible scenario.

Brady’s retirement plans were rumored days before he officially made the announcement on Feb. 1.

Even when the information was leaked and Brady’s camp refuted it, Beckman responded to all of it and waited until Brady announced his retirement himself to roll out more content.

“We got word pretty quickly that it was not official,” Beckman said “We didn’t put anything out that day. On that following Tuesday morning, that’s when Tom posted on social media with his retirement posts, and we started rolling out our content from there.”

Beckman described the day Brady announced his retirement as “an emotional roller coaster,” as it capped the latter’s two-year stint with the Buccaneers.

From the coronavirus pandemic to a Super Bowl, multiple free agency signings and a retirement announcement, Brady’s two-year tenure brought Beckman a lot of stress with endless amounts of content to publish.

While her job never stopped, Beckman enjoyed all of the experiences she had covering the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s seasons with the Buccaneers.

“I was just reminiscing on the past two years that we had with him, and it went by so quickly,” Beckman said. “I feel like we haven’t stopped working since he got to the Bucs. I feel like I’m finally breathing now. It’s really wild to reminisce on everything we accomplished while he was here.”

When thinking about Tom Brady, one might think of the best quarterback to ever play the game and a fearless leader in crunch time.

However, Beckman got to know a different side of Brady. Describing him as “a dad in his mid-40s,” Beckman said Brady always treated the staff with respect and appeared in social media content when asked.

“He was just always very nice and polite,” Beckman said. “I got to do several different TikToks with him, and he was very willing to do content. I think he was just having more fun in Tampa than I’ve ever seen him in his career before.”

Names like “Tampa Tommy” circulated on social media during Brady’s time with the Buccaneers because of the team’s social media coverage, according to Beckman.

“We got to see a new side of him here, and that was really fun for me and our team to put that out to the world — having him not taking himself too seriously and having fun.” Beckman said. “I just loved seeing that side of him.”