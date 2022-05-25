The kickoff time and broadcast network for one of Penn State’s toughest 2022 opponents has been announced.

The Nittany Lions will take on Auburn at 3:30 p.m. in the Tigers’ Jordan Hare Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

Penn State is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. against Auburn this season on CBS. #WeAre #PennState pic.twitter.com/1b9IPGWrV8 — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) May 25, 2022

In the first game of the home-and-home series between the two programs, Penn State handled business, defeating Auburn 28-20 in the 2021 White Out game.

