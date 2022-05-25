Penn State football vs. Auburn, Warren (44)

Tight end Tyler Warren (44) pushes through Auburn’s defense to score during Penn State football’s White Out game against Auburn at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Tigers 28-20.

 Lily LaRegina

The kickoff time and broadcast network for one of Penn State’s toughest 2022 opponents has been announced.

The Nittany Lions will take on Auburn at 3:30 p.m. in the Tigers’ Jordan Hare Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

In the first game of the home-and-home series between the two programs, Penn State handled business, defeating Auburn 28-20 in the 2021 White Out game.

