Penn State fans who can't make the midweek trek to the team's season opener can enjoy it on FOX.

The network will officially broadcast the Nittany Lions' first contest of the season, which will take place on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Purdue in West Lafayette.

The contest between the blue and white and the Boilermakers was originally slated for Saturday, Sept. 3 but was moved to Thursday.

