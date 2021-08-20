With only two weeks left until the first game of the season in Wisconsin, Sean Clifford is racking up preseason honors up in Happy Valley.

The soon-to-be three-year starting quarterback, Clifford, was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List, given annually to the top upperclassman quarterback in college football.

Over the summer, Clifford has also been named to the Manning Award preseason watch list and the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.

Clifford enjoyed a successful 2019 season, his first year as full-time starter, racking up 2,654 passing yards and 23 touchdowns while leading the Nittany Lions to an 11-2 record and a win in the Cotton Bowl.

The next season, Clifford seemed to take a step back with drops in nearly every statistical category, finding himself on the bench behind Levis at one point in the season.

If Clifford wants to walk away with the Golden Arm Award, which has been given to Mac Jones and Joe Burrow the past two seasons, respectively, then the redshirt senior quarterback will have to put on a show in 2021.